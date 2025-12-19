Nick Diaz Breaks Silence With Major Update as Alarming Rumors Swirl Amid Absence From Public Eye

Nick Diaz has been at the center of controversial storylines since earlier this year, from his move to a rehabilitation center in Mexico to claims by his alleged girlfriend that he was kidnapped. However, a recent wholesome update has added a heartwarming twist to the saga.

The Stockton middleweight’s last appearance in the UFC ended in a KO loss against Robbie Lawler in 2021. Since then, rumors of his comeback have failed to come to fruition. Bouts with the Brazilian Vicente Luque were scheduled twice, only to be canceled owing to dr*g a*diction accusations against Diaz. This year added its own spin to his setbacks, as Diaz finally looks ready for his seismic return.

Nick Diaz shares an update on his return to California

“Hey, I’m Nick Diaz. I like Squatter Squad. We’re a moving deal, and there’s a family who take care of my house. I’m currently focused on my health, and I’ll be home soon,” he shared.

This statement, while not explicitly denying allegations that he was forced to stay at a Mexican facility against his will, reveals the true state of the UFC fighter. Refuting claims that his property is under threat since his departure, Diaz shared his preference for property safeguards, the Squatter Squad, helping him secure his house while he focused on his health.

However, it feels like a direct blow to the claims of his alleged girlfriend, who has been spreading rumors about his whereabouts since he left California. By assuming authority for his decisions, Diaz has ended all debates on the peculiar situation. However, while this is the first time in months Diaz is the bearer of news, his team has constantly helped as spokespersons on his health, especially his coach, Cesar Garcia.

“Nick Diaz is doing exceptionally well and has finally overcome the challenges that previously affected him,” Garcia wrote in an Instagram post. These concerns first surfaced after a video of shirtless Diaz lighting fire on grass went viral, sparking concerns over his dr*g and alcohol a*diction and its effects on his mental state. However, this update from Diaz feels like a bold development, especially after this episode took a sinister turn.

Nick Diaz was allegedly put at gunpoint

Not long ago, the former middleweight’s alleged girlfriend posted an audio clip of a disturbing phone call with Nick Diaz. A terrified and frustrated Diaz spoke through the call: “They want to make me step up. They want to control me, control my money,” before adding, “I need you on board with me, and I need to get a lawyer.”

Further, Nick Diaz revealed how he was being forcibly sent to a concentration camp and held at gunpoint to manipulate him. These claims stand in stark contrast to the latest clip of Diaz, who shared that his sole concern was health and not survival.

His coach has also repeatedly refuted those morbid claims, going so far as to reveal Diaz’s single status. “Crazy ex-girlfriend. You know what I mean? We’ve all had them. And then you got the girl, I guess the ex went and took his house and moved their dad in. It’s like a grifter thing or something,” Cesar Garcia told Legacy TV.

Clearly, the story of Nick Diaz revolving around his health and kidnapping has taken some wild turns. But Diablo’s latest video update has pulled away the curtains on his whereabouts, putting previous rumors to a stop. All that matters is that Nick Diaz is safe and is returning home soon. Whether that transforms into a UFC comeback is debatable, however. Would you like to see a Nick Diaz bout next year?