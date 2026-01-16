Nick Diaz Marries Longtime Partner Amid Rumored Beef With Brother Nate

Nick Diaz is officially off the market as the Stockton native surprised fans by marrying his longtime partner. Over the past year, Diaz stayed out of the public eye, reportedly spending time in a Mexican rehab facility after a troubling video surfaced showing him “grass burning” on the ground, which, in turn, raised concerns about his mental health. Meanwhile, his coach, Cesar Gracie, had previously blamed his “crazy” ex-girlfriend, Kay or Kayla, for contributing to Diaz’s struggles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nick Diaz’s inner circle also drew scrutiny after his girlfriend claimed that his cousin, brother, and coach transported him across the border against his will. At the same time, Diaz’s coach accused Kayla of trying to take control of his property and financial interests. However, Diaz has denied these claims. Since his return, tensions with his brother Nate Diaz and his coach have surfaced. And now, he has surprised everyone by reportedly tying the knot, according to a recent update from an MMA news outlet on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newlywed Nick Diaz pulls away from brother Nate Diaz and team

“Some great UFC news: Nick Diaz got married in Las Vegas last week to his long time girlfriend Kayla 💍 He recently just got out of rehab and has also just celebrated 1 year of sobriety. Here he is, in good spirits with his new wife Mr and Mrs Diaz, you love to see it,” ACD MMA reported on X, with a video showing the Stockton native hanging out in a restaurant with Kayla and his friend Junior.

In the clip, they pasted the picture below the video, showing an image that appears to be from a wedding, with both Diaz and Kayla wearing wedding attire, though it does not definitively prove they were married.

In the video, Nick Diaz focused on Kayla, who sat beside him, with Junior sitting in front of them, saying: “Tell me something. Yo. I’m eating. Yeah, she’s eating. Tell him something. Junior, tell him something. Yo.” Meanwhile, Kayla updated her Instagram name to ‘Kayla Diaz,’ confirming that the couple is now married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just this week, Nick Diaz messaged BKFC star and UFC veteran Mike Perry via DMs, asking him to “say something nice” about his now-wife Kayla to repair her reputation after allegations from his coach and team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Stockton native also lashed out at his coach, with Garcia saying his coach “lost his damn mind.” On Mike Perry’s YouTube show, host Jacob Castro hinted, citing a “secret source,” that the Diaz brothers are now clashing with each other.

“I will not name my source, but I’ve spoken to a source, and I can confirm that Nate Diaz is not happy with Nick Diaz. All right, Nate Diaz is not happy with, uh, Nick Diaz right now after his release from rehab. They’re officially beefing,” Jacob Castro said via Perry Punch.

Even though there isn’t enough proof and fans don’t know all the details of the Diaz brothers’ tension, Nick Diaz doesn’t follow Nate on Instagram, while Nate continues to follow him. Last year, when Nick’s personal life stirred drama, Nate stayed silent. On top of that, Nick left the Gracie fighter team and joined a new gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Shields and Diaz train together at Xtreme Couture MMA

42-year-old Nick Diaz has returned to the gym, training at Xtreme Couture MMA, the same gym that produced fighters like Sean Strickland and Francis Ngannou. Recently, the Stockton native has been working out with his friend and teammate Jake Shields, who also belongs to the Cesar Gracie/Stockton Brotherhood. Their sessions recently appeared on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Diaz back in action.

“Another good day training with @nickdiaz209,” Shields wrote. It’s a simple, ordinary sentence, but it hits hard because it sounds natural, finally delivering a positive update on Diaz’s life for his fans and well-wishers. “I’m currently focused on my health, and I’ll be home soon,” Diaz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jacob Castro of Perry Punch suggested that things in Nick Diaz’s life might not be as straightforward, hinting that the story shared by his team might not show the full picture. Diaz has since shut down those claims.

“Nick is not happy with his brother for letting him stay in rehab for the last year, but, you know, long story short, Nate is on his mom’s side, and, um, they’re beefing, right? They want Nick to be in rehab. Nick doesn’t want to be in rehab. Nate is on his mom’s side with keeping him in there. And, uh, Nick believes that his brother should have broken him out as soon as he got kidnapped,” said Jacob Castro from his own “secret source.”

At the moment, Nick Diaz’s team, coach, and family have stayed silent on his marriage announcement with Kayla. Updates will follow as soon as new information becomes available. Stay tuned.