Nick Diaz Returns to Training With Political Activist and Ex-MMA Star After Spending Months in Mexican Rehab

For months, Nick Diaz felt like a name spoken in whispers. Not because he was stirring up the fight scene again, but because he wasn’t. The silence around him was heavy, and each tiny update felt like fans were piecing together a story they were never meant to see up close. And then came the June panic.

Nick Diaz‘s girlfriend Kayla claimed that he was drugged and forcibly taken to a rehab in Mexico, which came as a shock. While his inner circle quickly denied it, the uncertainty surely stayed. What intensified the earlier claims was the fact that ‘Diablo’ was missing from public view. Well, not anymore. Earlier this week, the former UFC fighter finally broke his social media silence with a rare appearance, while his inner circle just dropped another positive update.

Jake Shields’ post hints Nick Diaz is truly back in the gym

In the simplest way possible, Nick Diaz’s inner circle just offered a reassuring update for fans: ‘Diablo’ has resumed training. Jake Shields, a political activist, Diaz’s lifelong friend, teammate, and fellow member of the Cesar Gracie/Stockton brotherhood, shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that stated everything without saying much.

“Another good day training with @nickdiaz209,” Shields wrote. Just a simple, ordinary sentence that hits hard because it sounds normal. And normal has been the one thing missing from Diaz’s story for a long time.

It also ties easily to another update we got earlier this week. Taking to his Instagram story, Nick Diaz could be seen reunited with his girlfriend Kayla (@kay209x), smiling and back in his element. And before that, he had sent a video to his strength and conditioning instructor, Jose Garcia.

Providing an update on his well-being, Diaz said, “I’m currently focused on my health, and I’ll be home soon.” Now, all these matter because Kayla’s earlier posts painted a disturbing picture, as they included claims of Nick Diaz’s captivity abroad, a plea to US authorities, and a distressing voicemail that seemed like someone struggling through confusion.

And Diaz’s recent career history made things seem even more fragile. He hasn’t fought since 2021, when he returned against Robbie Lawler in a strange middleweight contest that he later claimed he accepted mostly for money while struggling with major neck issues.

His promised comeback in 2024 never materialized, and he was discreetly removed from the UFC, leaving fans to wonder if the story was ending in silence. That’s why Jake Shields’ caption matters more than it should. This isn’t a comeback announcement. It’s something better: evidence that ‘Diablo’ is moving ahead, living again, and rebuilding piece by piece. And if he wants to fight, he has an opponent waiting.

Tyron Woodley wishes to face the Diaz brothers

Even before Nick Diaz resurfaced, his name was floating about like unfinished business. Ahead of his boxing clash against Anderson Silva last month on the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul card, Tyron Woodley stated he only wanted “big names” going ahead, and the Diaz brothers were near the top of his list.

Woodley’s reasoning was clear: he no longer wants random names. He wants established figures who mean something. Ahead of his clash against Silva, which he ultimately lost, he stated that he had made a list of names that would inspire him; the Diaz brothers came to mind immediately.

He said, “So, some names out there. A Nate Diaz or a Nick Diaz would be a phenomenal fight. I’ve always respected those guys.” Well, now that ‘Diablo’ has reemerged and is back in training, it seems like he heard the message. And if Nick Diaz needs one last payout or one last moment, returning against Tyron Woodley seems to be the perfect option, as the two desperately need a win to re-establish their names in the fight scene.