Nick Diaz Reunites With Brother Nate Amid Rumored Beef

Have the once-unbreakable Diaz brothers actually drifted apart? Fans have asked that question ever since Nick Diaz returned from a rehab facility. Since his comeback, Nick has not appeared publicly alongside his brother, Nate Diaz. For years, the brothers were inseparable inside and outside the UFC spotlight. But this silence, and especially Nate’s absence during Nick’s one of the most controversial chapters, is the speculation behind their rift.

Nick married Kayla, and last year, longtime Diaz associate and coach Jose Garcia alleged that Kayla attempted to exert control over the UFC veteran’s life and property. Nick Diaz quickly shut down the accusations and went ahead with the marriage earlier this month. But as Nate Diaz stayed noticeably out of his life as the drama unfolded, Nick clapped back at his brother for it. However, the beef seems to be a thing of the past now, thanks to a social media post.

Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz finally put an end to the “beefing” rumors

Recently, UFC legend Jake Shields posted a club photo showing the Diaz brothers together, captioned “209.” Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz rank among the most iconic sibling duos in MMA, known for always having each other’s backs.

Yet over the past few years, Nate largely stayed out of Nick’s life. Last year, when Kayla accused Nick’s coach and cousin of trying to kidnap him and send him to Mexico, Nate avoided the drama, instead focusing on raising his kids and spending time with family.

Furthermore, the latest revelation from the Mike Perry YouTube channel sheds more light.

“I know last night I announced to you guys that Nick is not happy with his brother for letting him stay in rehab for the last year, but long story short, Nate is on his mom’s side and they’re beefing, right? They want Nick to be in rehab. Nick doesn’t want to be in rehab. Nate is on his mom’s side with keeping him in there,” said Jacob Castro via Mike Perry YouTube channel.

The UFC originally scheduled Nick Diaz to return to the Octagon in late 2024 against Vicente Luque at UFC 310. However, after a viral video showed him lifting grass on a footpath while seemingly under the influence, the UFC removed him from the card.

Now, the Stockton native leaves the past behind and trains at Xtreme Couture Gym alongside his friend Jake Shields. Along with that, Nick was recently seen breaking down last year’s UFC Madison Square Garden fight.

Nick Diaz analyzes what went wrong for JDM against Islam Makhachev

While everyone praised Islam Makhachev for his UFC 322 victory over Jack Della Maddalena to claim the welterweight belt, Diaz blamed JDM’s own grappling mistakes for the loss. In his latest video with friend and UFC legend Jake Shields, the Stockton native broke down Makhachev’s dominant performance at Madison Square Garden to show how wrestling continues to decide outcomes at the highest level in determining the ultimate fighter.

In that fight, Makhachev dominated Della Maddalena on the ground for nearly 20 minutes of the 25-minute bout. While some considered the fight one-sided with limited striking exchanges, Nick Diaz held JDM accountable for failing to capitalize on his opportunities.

“The poor guy is like I don’t feel sorry for him cause he needs to learn to get up,” Diaz said. “I’m like, you didn’t learn how to, like, you know what I mean, go back and systematically understand why a black belt is putting in passing your guard or cause you can’t tell me I wouldn’t pass your guard. If that was me, I would.”

Now that Nick Diaz is back in the gym breaking down fights, he looks mentally sharp and focused. Where do you want to see him next? Should he get back in the cage, or think about retirement? Drop your thoughts below.