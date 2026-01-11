Nick Diaz Reunites With Girlfriend in First Public Photo After Months in Mexican Rehab

For months, Nick Diaz felt like a ghost that the MMA world couldn’t stop hunting for. Not because he was teasing a comeback or creating chaos online, but because the silence around him held a different kind of weight. The last time fans heard anything real, it came through worry—cryptic posts, blurred details, and a relationship caught in something far bigger than everyday drama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That fear peaked in June, when Diaz’s ex-girlfriend Kayla shocked the MMA world by claiming he had been drugged and sent to rehab in Mexico against his will. Nick Diaz’s coaches and teammates instantly responded, refuting the story, but updates still stayed scarce until now. And the new development changes the mood entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Diaz appears back home in Stockton after a rehab stay

Nick Diaz has now emerged with a simple photo. The former Strikeforce champion shared Instagram stories of himself reuniting with Kayla (@kay209x), smiling and happy to be together again. Just proof of life and proof that he is possibly back in Stockton.

It also corresponds to the most recent message fans had to cling to. Less than a month ago, ‘Diablo’ sent a video to his strength and conditioning coach, Jose Garcia, providing an update on his well-being. “I’m currently focused on my health, and I’ll be home soon,” Diaz said, providing the kind of grounded update that fans hadn’t heard from him in a long time.

The relief makes sense because the panic had gone ugly. Kayla’s previous posts on social media read like someone out of options. She even made an appeal to the US authorities, claiming Diaz was being held in a foreign country, saying he was a victim of a crime and had been detained against his will for 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

That wasn’t the only unpleasant part. She also shared what seemed to be a voice message of ‘Diablo’ sounding all fragile and frightened. “Hey sweetie, Nick… I’m just trying to get a hold of you…” It disappeared within 24 hours, but the damage had been done. Fans had no idea what to think, except that it felt wrong.

Nick Diaz’s recent history had only heightened the issue. He hasn’t fought since 2021, when he faced Robbie Lawler in a strange middleweight contest that he later acknowledged he took primarily for money while suffering from major neck issues. A scheduled return in 2024 never materialized, and he was eventually discreetly removed from the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909523279

That is why these stories matter. While it doesn’t fix everything, nor does it answer every question fans have in mind, for the first time in a long time, it replaces fear with something simpler: ‘Diablo’ has returned home, and he is with someone who seems to have never stopped waiting for him. However, one question that still sticks out like a sore thumb is, why did the other people close to Diaz deny the fact that he actually has a girlfriend?

ADVERTISEMENT

Diaz’s story refutes the claim made by his own inner circle

That’s what makes the reunion photo more complicated than it looks. It does more than just confirm Nick Diaz’s return; it also subtly undermines one of the strongest arguments used against Kayla’s claims. Because when her posts first sparked panic, the strongest criticism came from the UFC veteran’s inner circle, who claimed her framing didn’t match reality.

Cesar Gracie was often the first one moving quickly, sharing a photo with ‘Diablo’ and assuring fans that he was safe and not being kept anywhere. But he also included a remark that became the focal point of the backlash: “Nick doesn’t have a girlfriend.” The statement immediately portrayed Kayla as either someone exaggerating or seeking clout, and the Diaz circle remained consistent with this claim.

No other friend or someone from his family came out to refute it. Now, Nick Diaz posting a picture with Kayla beside him changes how that denial reads. Either the inner circle didn’t consider her a part of his life, or they purposefully left her out of the picture to control the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add in Jose Garcia’s previous statement that Diaz was performing “exceptionally well,” and it’s easy to see why fans were perplexed for months. The Instagram story doesn’t answer all of the questions, but it does prove that the relationship was not fiction, unlike what others claimed.