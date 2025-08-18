Nick Diaz’s Alleged Girlfriend Puts Family on Blast Publicly Amid UFC Star’s Disappearance Rumors

Where is Nick Diaz? That has been an ongoing topic ever since the MMA star vanished from the public eye earlier this year. According to a woman on the internet, who for long has claimed to be Nick Diaz’s girlfriend, the former UFC star was forcibly taken to Mexico and admitted to a drug treatment facility there. Since then, there have been no updates from the 42-year-old’s family other than the claims made by Diaz’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla, who asserted that his family members had prohibited her from meeting Nick. As a result, the mystery around his disappearance continues. However, a new update from Diaz’s friend emerged a few days ago.

The UFC veteran’s strength and conditioning coach, Jose Garcia, took to Instagram, sharing old images of Nick Diaz training, alongside more recent images of him with a woman with a rose emoji covering her face, to reveal that the former UFC star was now doing well. In the caption, Garcia added, “Nick Diaz is doing exceptionally well and has finally overcome the challenges that previously affected him.” He also credited his positive transformation to the woman in the image, whom Garcia referred to as Nick’s ‘partner.’ “Thanks in part to the positive influence of a loving partner who values him for who he is, beyond his fame or material possessions,” his coach noted. The recent images of him in the post were the first few the world had received in months, suggesting his friends and “partner” visited with him at the facility. Though the MMA world was ecstatic with the update, it rubbed Diaz’s alleged girlfriend the wrong way for one particular reason.

Nick Diaz’s alleged girlfriend claims his mom is keeping them apart

Nick Diaz’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla, who goes by the Instagram username kay209x, posted a screengrab of her DM’s with a woman named Lacey (who likely could be the same woman Nick was recently pictured with) on her Instagram story. “I wanted to hear what Nick is doing since the mom and Ruben(Nick’s cousin) won’t allow us to contact right now,” read her message. In the next message, she could be seen slamming Nick’s mother for not allowing her to visit the former MMA star. However, that wasn’t all. Kayla went further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Garciaa (@bbjninjarecovery)

In the captions of the story, she declared, “This is why Nick’s old friend got to visit because the mom and Rueben have the code. But they won’t approve me and junior @spartan_sano contact with Nick, even though he’s asking to keep on with ya all’s agenda may work rn while you guys have him locked up, but I promise when he’s free and has a choice and I get to tell my side of the story.”

It seems not getting to meet her supposed boyfriend has upset her. But this isn’t the first time she has blasted Diaz’s family publicly, nor will it be the last. Meanwhile, Kayla is ruminating about her life with the MMA star once he returns from his Mexican sojourn.

Kayla shares a cryptic message on her Instagram post

As the tug-of-war between Kayla and Nick Diaz’s teammates continues over who’s right, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say she has many photos and videos with the MMA star. In some, Diaz appears to be making affectionate gestures toward her. In one, Kayla shared how she envisions a future with him.

She uploaded a video of the former UFC fighter kissing her forehead about 10 weeks ago, captioning it, “Don’t you know paradise takes time #ciaobaby.” Here, Kayla symbolically outlined the dynamic of their relationship, essentially signaling that she and Diaz are meant to be together, and only time is holding them back.

That said, the situation has escalated, with the Stockton native’s alleged girlfriend, friends, and family all getting involved, as the UFC star has yet to speak on this matter! And until he does, it will remain a contentious issue. Do you think this drama will end soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.