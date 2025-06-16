Nick Diaz Suffers From Misinformation as Alleged GF Posts New Update

Nick Diaz’s got even more complex than before. It started when his alleged girlfriend, Kayla, revealed that the UFC superstar was kidnapped and taken into a Mexican rehab center against his will. She also accused Ruben Diaz of being behind all of that trouble. However, that generated a controversial back-and-forth between her and Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie, who believed his fighter was well and wasn’t cloned or abducted.

Since then, the situation hasn’t cooled down. On the contrary, it’s only generated more confusion among fans about the Stockton native’s condition. Recently, Kayla shared a Father’s Day message to Nick on her Instagram story, writing, “I don’t celebrate holidays really, but I wanted to say Happy Father’s Day this year to my dad the builder. You do the best for Nick & I and we LOVE you!” With a collage of their photos.

That didn’t clear the fog around whether the pictures were recent. However, Infinity BJJ, which is a San Diego-based jiu jitsu academy, uploaded a video of the 41-year-old rolling on the mat on Instagram and captioned it, “Nick Diaz is alive and well! Here is some photo proof of him and I training/talking in Mexico.” The post also claimed that Diaz’s cousin Ruben, actually invited the training partners to come to Mexico and train.

The post by Infinity BJJ started making rounds on the internet, and soon after, Kayla also uploaded another story on her Instagram Story. She shared a video of Nick Diaz, possibly in a sauna facility somewhere, and captioned it, “Pink grenade you fake m—er f—er, while you clip video footage here you go. You wouldn’t have any content if it weren’t for me. Nick told me he never liked you.”

That’s another layer of confusion added to the chapter. It’s hard to tell exactly which clip Nick’s alleged girlfriend was referring to here. But there’s a good chance she was targeting the one where the MMA fighter was seen training jiu-jitsu. However, a few months ago, the Stockton fighter’s former opponent shared an important message about him, so let’s check that out.

Jason Miller reflected on Nick Diaz’s struggles amid ongoing uncertainty

Jason Miller’s been pretty tuned in to whatever’s going on with Nick Diaz. He even shared an update on The Ariel Helwani Show back in March. According to him, Diaz’s team told him something along the lines of, “Hey, look, he’s getting it together.” That sounded like a good sign at the time—but clearly, things didn’t stay that way. It’s all kind of gone sideways again since then.

However, Miller pointed out a very crucial thing in his discussion with Helwani, where he actually displayed empathy for Diaz for dealing with this confusing and controversial situation he has been. He continued, “It’s very sensitive to talk about this guy’s journey because I have a lot of empathy for it. Because it’s easy, like I said, to fall into this darkness.”

There’s some truth to what Miller said. It’s not easy for a superstar like Nick Diaz to deal with all this chaos, especially when the situation involves his alleged girlfriend and his coaches. Stuff like this is bound to put him back under the microscope for a lot of fans. That being said, only time will tell if Nick decides to step up and clear the air himself.