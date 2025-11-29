Nick Diaz’s Alleged Girlfriend Releases Disturbing Call Audio Adding Alarming Twist to UFC Star’s Dilemma

UFC veteran Nick Diaz has remained out of the public eye for a long time, and the former welterweight star, once known for his silence, seemed to have disappeared completely. However, his alleged girlfriend is back with the latest bombshells. Roughly a year ago, a major incident in the Stockton native’s life caught the MMA world’s attention.

A viral video, a canceled bout, and appearances by a woman named Kayla (Kay209x), who claimed to be Nick Diaz’s girlfriend, surfaced on social media. She allegedly accused Diaz’s inner circle of kidnapping him and taking him to a rehab facility in Mexico, which sent shockwaves across the MMA community. After months of silence from Kayla, things suddenly took a turn recently when she returned with a series of social media posts.

However, the situation escalated further this month as she released what she claims is a recorded phone conversation with Nick Diaz.

Nick Diaz’s alleged girlfriend drops disturbing leaked calls

Just last week, Kayla’s silence had raised concerns in Nick Diaz’s life. But this week, she became the center of attention after posting what appears to be a transcript of a voice message from the Stockton native. Then, two days later, she called on the U.S. government to bring Diaz back from foreign soil. She claimed that as a U.S. citizen, he was “being held against his will,” according to her Instagram story.

Kayla has now escalated the situation even further by releasing a leaked voice conversation with Nick Diaz, in which he sounds visibly troubled. In the recording, Diaz says, “They want to make me step up. They want to control me, control my money.” Kayla responds, “One hundred percent.” ‘Diablo’ adds, “I need you on board with me, and I need to get a lawyer.”

She reinforces their relationship, saying, “I am on board with you. Like you said, we’re going to get married. We’re together, we’re partners.” Nick Diaz then expresses his concern, revealing, “That concentration camp. So yeah, they tried to send me back there.” Kayla replies, “I see why. Because it’s punishment for you not signing the orders on me.”

Imago MMA: UFC 183-Silva vs Diaz Jan 31, 2015 Las Vegas, NV, USA Nick Diaz blue gloves punches at Anderson Silva red gloves during their middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 8358697

As the conversation continues, Nick Diaz grows increasingly distressed and at one point makes a shocking claim, stating that everything he signed was “under duress.” He explains the situation, saying, “Like someone’s holding a gun to my head and making me do stuff.” Kayla responds, “So they’re holding a gun to your head and making you attack me?” Diaz confirms her statement.

Despite Kayla’s latest claims, Nick Diaz’s coach offers a very different perspective. He maintains that Diaz is in good condition and, importantly, the Stockton native does not currently have a girlfriend. Reflecting on the events of the summer, Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie, disclosed a surprising motive behind Kayla’s actions.

Diaz’s coach uncovers the story behind Kayla’s motivation

Nick Diaz’s close circle, including his coach and teammates, has remained loyal throughout challenging times. Recently, they addressed the ongoing situation surrounding the fighter. A few months ago, Cesar Gracie shared a photo with Diaz to reassure fans and the MMA community that the ‘Diablo’ is in good hands. Gracie also confirmed that Diaz “doesn’t have a girlfriend” at the moment.

In doing so, the coach effectively shut down all speculation, pointing out that Kayla was only circulating old photos with Nick Diaz. She had also accused Diaz’s mother of being involved in a supposed conspiracy. However, Jose Garcia contradicted Kayla’s voice note transcript earlier this year when he described ‘Diablo’ as “exceptionally well.” Back in the summer, Cesar Gracie referred to Kayla as the “crazy ex.”

Speaking with Legacy TV, Gracie explained, “Crazy ex-girlfriend. You know what I mean? We’ve all had them. And then you got the girl, I guess the ex went and took his house and moved their dad in. It’s like a grifter thing or something. The boyfriend, they all move in his house. They won’t leave. His family was just like, ‘Look, none of this is Nick and we just want people to know about it.”‘

For now, the truth remains unclear. The full story will only come to light when Nick Diaz himself speaks out about what actually happened with Kayla, his alleged girlfriend. Stay tuned.