Nick Diaz’s Disappearance Story Takes a Turn as Alleged Girlfriend Drops Crucial Update on His Disappearance

Nick Diaz’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla, recently sent shockwaves through the MMA world with a troubling claim. She alleged that the Stockton native was being held against his will in Mexico, involving dr–s and possible kidnapping. She also accused Nick’s cousin, Ruben Diaz, of being involved in the situation. Naturally, fans grew deeply concerned. However, Diaz’s longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, reassured everyone that “Nick is healthy and well. Not cloned or kidnapped,”

After claiming that the UFC legend is indeed doing well, Cesar Gracie took a jab at Kayla, saying, “you need therapy yourself.” The veteran coach thought she was throwing shade into Diaz’s life. But Kayla threw down the gauntlet. She fired back with a flurry of Instagram stories. They showcased her and Nick Diaz in what looked like a solid relationship. She called out the coaches, telling them to keep their noses out of their personal affairs.

Kayla dropped another screenshot. This one shows a message supposedly from Ruben Diaz, dated April 28. It claims Nick is ready to put a ring on it. Using that as proof, she fired back by writing, “Wait are me and Nick getting married? or do we have to break up please figure it out already idiots and can you guys let us work our own stuffs out. O please couples fight wtf it’s normal life. @bbjninjarecovery you guys go fight with each other @cesargraciebjj”

Now, adding another twist to the story, she uploaded another video on Instagram showing Nick Diaz looking to kiss her forehead. She captioned the video, “Don’t you know paradise takes time #ciaobaby.”

Well, Kayla does have plenty of photos with Nick Diaz on her account, and the video appears to be another clapback at his coaches, who’ve suggested her relationship with the UFC legend isn’t genuine. But that’s not all—she also claimed she’s being labeled an addict by some individuals and didn’t hold back from addressing those criticisms on social media.

Nick Diaz’s alleged girlfriend shuts down d–g claims and control tactics

Kayla is on the offensive. She’s not backing down in her defense. She just dropped a lengthy message on her Instagram Story. She’s calling out the haters who’ve been throwing shade. Some even labeled her an addict. She threw down the gauntlet. She’s done with people trying to step into her ring with Nick Diaz. She says some folks are calling for a split.

She wrote, “Over and over group ones fu-k with me whenever I can’t get to Nick and they see an opening [to] push us apart for [their] control and agendas, usually threatening us and calling me an ex girlfriend and telling me I’m done and deleted and cancelled [and] never gonna see Nick again. But every time [it] just creates more stupid sh-t for Nick and I to work [through].

Kayla added, “But no matter how much time apart we make it back together. That connection isn’t yours to define or destroy. I am not on dr–s, and I am not an addict. That truth matters and deserves to be respected. You do not represent Nick’s wishes.”

Nick Diaz, his family, and his team are in a tough spot. The situation is confusing and complex. With all the claims swirling, the situation is murky. Only the UFC legend can step into the ring and set the record straight. Fans are on the edge of their seats. They’re waiting for answers as more details drop.