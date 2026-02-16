Nick Diaz’s Ex-Teammate Backs Him to ’Defy Science‘ With UFC Return

After battling rehab in Mexico, Nick Diaz is finally eyeing a return to the cage. The Stockton native believes he still has what it takes to become champion, and he sounds fully convinced. However, many fans remain skeptical, arguing that at 42 years old, ‘the General’ is well past his prime. But Diaz’s longtime teammate sees it very differently, backing the UFC legend’s comeback with confidence.

Putting belief behind his words, former UFC title challenger Gilbert Melendez believes Nick Diaz can defy the odds and stage a massive return. The reason? Melendez is convinced the veteran star possesses the mentality required to do exactly that.

Gilbert Melendez believes Nick Diaz will defy science to make a UFC comeback

“I really don’t know the whole story, but if there’s anyone that I think could ever bounce back and do anything like that against the norm or that defies science or something, it is Nick Diaz,” Melendez said in an interview with Demetrious Johnson. “He is this guy, who knows what he can do? Have a night of drinking, whatever, and he’ll go run 30 miles, and he’ll outrun you. He has this mental toughness in his convictions, like that. It’s just so powerful.

“I love seeing Nick Diaz train. I think training is good for him. I love to see him doing all that stuff,” he added.

For those unfamiliar, Melendez and Diaz trained under Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in California. After countless sessions together, the two veterans grew beyond teammates and became close friends. But their history runs even deeper. Melendez and Diaz were part of the infamous “Skrap Pack”, alongside Nate Diaz and Jake Shields.

As members of the infamous MMA group, all four fighters captured championships in Strikeforce across different divisions. Since then, they have reportedly remained close, avoiding major conflicts and maintaining strong camaraderie. That history explains how Melendez’s belief in Diaz’s comeback comes from years of shared battles and trust.

However, there is also another truth: the Stockton slugger lost his comeback fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 via third-round TKO four years ago. After losing the rematch against ‘Ruthless’, Nick Diaz did not compete again, as he was dealing with addiction problems. But now, as the Californian eyes a comeback, he definitely has to train properly and choose the right opponent so he can grow back into confidence once again.

While his teammate continues to show faith, Diaz himself remains firm that he has left the dark chapters behind. Now, the Stockton native is focused on making things right and proving he still belongs on the biggest stage.

Diaz is positive about a better future

For a while, Nick Diaz had fans genuinely worried. The UFC legend opened up about his struggles with addiction, and for a moment, many questioned his well-being. It was not about rankings or titles anymore. It was about whether the Stockton icon was okay.

But after taking the right steps, the veteran pushed through rehab and now appears healthier and more focused than he has in years. So, after winning one of the toughest personal battles of his life, the 42-year-old believes brighter days are ahead. Diaz is urging everyone, including himself, to leave the darkness behind and embrace a fresh start.

“For me, I just think that I wouldn’t have made it this far if I thought that there was something that could stop me,” Diaz said during an interview at the Baja Rehab center. “That being the next guy I’m standing in front of or any obstacle. Substance abuse, right or wrong, I’m just very confident that I’m going to do better every year, every day,” he added.

That resilience is exactly why Diaz remains so respected in the MMA community. He has faced adversity both inside and outside the cage, yet the Stockton slugger continues to stand back up and fight forward. Now that he is feeling better and has resumed training, the possibility of a return no longer feels unrealistic.

With Diaz officially eyeing a comeback, the big question becomes matchmaking. Does he step straight into a high-profile showdown? If the comeback does materialize, who should stand across from him? Let us know what you think about that matchup in the comments below.