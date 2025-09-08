Nick Diaz’s personal life has once again become a hot topic, this time revolving around a public spat between his alleged girlfriend, Kay, and his mother. So, what exactly happened? Well, Kay has thrown a massive accusation toward Diaz’s mother about misusing the law, sparking heated exchanges online and putting the spotlight back on Diaz’s well-being amid rumors and speculation.

Girlfriend claims Nick Diaz’s mom filed a “fake” restraining order

Kay, who goes by the username kay209x, took to Instagram to voice her frustration, describing the restraining order as “unacceptable.” In her Instagram story, she stated that Diaz’s mother is a “bad person” whom she used to defend whenever the UFC fighter talked badly about his own mom. However, despite all of this, it seems that Mrs. Diaz wants little to do with Kay, going so far as to file a “fake” restraining order against her.

She wrote in her Instagram story, “I haven’t done anything bad enough to deserve my future mother-in-law to attack me and put a fake restraining order and make all these lies up when he loves me. Unacceptable.” Well, from the looks of it, it surely seems like Nick Diaz’s girlfriend feels she has been personally attacked despite her insistence on supporting her boyfriend and his family through difficult times.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Kay claimed that Nick Diaz had been allegedly abducted against his will by his cousin Ruben Diaz and sent to a rehabilitation facility in Mexico, where she believes he was detained and communication was severely limited. She went so far as to claim that ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had attempted to flee several times and would prefer to seek treatment in California rather than overseas.

The situation surely sparked a debate among fans and followers who tried to piece together the truth from her social media posts. And while Kay's story has resonated with some fans who believe she has been unfairly targeted, others remain skeptical due to the lack of direct acknowledgment from Diaz himself.

The situation surely sparked a debate among fans and followers who tried to piece together the truth from her social media posts. And while Kay’s story has resonated with some fans who believe she has been unfairly targeted, others remain skeptical due to the lack of direct acknowledgment from Diaz himself.

The UFC veteran’s camp pushes back against Kay and her story

While Kay paints a dramatic picture time and again, Nick Diaz’s inner circle has been quick to respond. Cesar Gracie, Diaz’s longtime coach, took to social media to share a recent photo of himself with Diaz. He reassured fans that Diaz is healthy and not kidnapped, thus contradicting Kay’s claim.

Gracie went on to say that ‘The Stockton Slugger’ does not have a girlfriend, casting doubt on Kay’s claims and emphasizing how the situation has been misrepresented online. Even Diaz’s family, including his brother Nate, has stayed publicly neutral or silent, adding to the skepticism of Kay’s claims. Diaz himself has not responded, leaving followers caught between conflicting narratives and intensifying curiosity about his current status.

With proof from Diaz’s camp indicating that he is safe and undergoing treatment, the public is divided on who to believe. While Kay continues to post passionately in Diaz’s defense, his coaches’ denials and the lack of any direct words from Diaz keep the story in mystery, leaving fans watching closely as the drama unfolds. What do you think? Do you believe the massive claims made by Kay? Let us know in the comments.