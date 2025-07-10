Nick Diaz’s Girlfriend Drops Cryptic Message on Disappearance Rumors as UFC Return Uncertain

Nick Diaz has always lived on the edge of attention, close enough to make headlines yet far enough away to keep everyone guessing. So, as the chaos surrounding his alleged abduction in Mexico spread, it felt both weird and in character. However, there is a major update for his fans now, thanks to Diaz’s alleged girlfriend’s Instagram story.

The lady behind the username kay209x, who is allegedly Diaz’s longtime girlfriend, has shared two Instagram stories that have put the MMA internet in a frenzy. One of them was a throwback photo from November 17, 2024, which showed a quiet moment seemingly shared with Nick. The second story, however, drew the most attention.

The photo shows her working out in a gym, with the caption tagging Nick Diaz: “@nickdiaz209 ❤️ Thank you @spartan_sano.” On the surface, it’s just a workout story, but in light of current events, fans noticed a subtle message buried underneath: Nick is with her, and he might’ve taken the photo.

The timing is difficult to overlook. Cesar Gracie had to intervene earlier to put an end to the bizarre story that Diaz had been abducted and sedated in Mexico. Gracie’s words were direct: Nick is “healthy and well,” and, most importantly, “does not have a girlfriend.”

That final claim cast serious doubt on the woman’s credibility. But now, here she is again, subtly implying the opposite with no clarification. So, what’s happening? Is she attempting to prove that she is still in Nick’s life, or is it a ruse to keep the story going?

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909521279

Regardless of her intentions, fans are reading between the lines. Some feel the post is intended to ease concerns by suggesting that Nick Diaz is fine, is training, and is nearby. Others are not as convinced. The lack of clear communication from Nick himself simply fuels the suspicion. And what about kay209x? Did she have any counter for Cesar Gracie’s massive claim?

Nick Diaz’s girlfriend shares proof on the internet

Just when everything appeared to be cooling down, kay209x stirred the pot again. After Jose Garcia shared a video of Nick Diaz in treatment on July 1st, Kay claimed the clip was months old. She shared a screenshot from her gallery of the same video dated March 23rd.

That single post sparked fan confusion: was Garcia deceiving everyone, or was it Kay who was looking for drama? Kay hasn’t backed down from her previous claims either. She says Nick’s cousin, Ruben Diaz, took him to Mexico against his will, and she is now questioning Garcia’s updates. Meanwhile, Garcia maintains a calm image of Nick Diaz’s rehabilitation.

It’s one version vs. another, with no input from ‘Diablo’ to explain the facts. And that silence is what keeps the story going. However, it is worth noting that Nick Diaz does not follow Kay on Instagram, and her posts are primarily outdated images.

In fact, her last time in the public eye was during the UFC 310 fight week. She’s returned with so-called evidence, but until ‘Diablo’ speaks, fans are caught between two contradicting stories; one calm, the other chaotic, with no clear answer in sight.