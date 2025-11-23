Nick Diaz’s Girlfriend Makes Desperate Plea to US Government After Disappearing for “12 Months”

Nick Diaz has been absent from public view for so long that even longtime fans accustomed to his disappear-reappear cycles are beginning to worry. A year ago, he stumbled through canceled bouts, strange viral videos, and brief detentions. Today, he’s simply gone. No interviews, no fight talk, or the typical scattered posts. Just silence. And for someone as brutally honest as Diaz, silence has never been a positive sign.

That’s why the message from Kayla, who goes by @kay209x and claims to be Diaz’s girlfriend, shook the MMA world. After months of cryptic hints and quiet fear, she ultimately sent a lengthy plea, not to fans or the media, but directly to the United States government. According to her, Diaz hasn’t just gone missing. He’s been stuck in a foreign country for twelve months, and his partner is just out of options by now.

Nick Diaz’s girlfriend demands that the U.S. government act

In her Instagram story, she clarified that Nick Diaz is not an athlete on a “voluntary retreat” or hiding from the spotlight. She argues he is a US citizen being kept against his will, writing, “Citizenship is the ultimate protection… he is a citizen who has been a victim of a crime committed partly on U.S. soil and is currently being held against his will in a foreign country for the last 12 months.”

She ended the Instagram story with an appeal for help: “If anyone has any resources to help Nick and I, please reach out.” It is worth noting that her recent social media message was not a one-off. Just days before, Kayla uploaded what appeared to be a transcript of the 42-year-old’s voice message, which was shaky, hesitant, and unsettlingly off-tempo.

“Hey sweetie, Nick… I’m just trying to get a hold of you…” It said, as if someone was trying to communicate through confusion or pressure. No explanation; just the text dropped onto a story and was gone within 24 hours. For a fandom already hyperaware of Nick Diaz’s recent instability, it felt like yet another piece of a puzzle that no one could solve.

It’s especially upsetting because it appeared that things were finally settling down. Following the iconic 2024 video in which Diaz crouched behind bushes, presumably lighting patches of grass on fire, prompting authorities to momentarily detain him, he reappeared in early 2025 at what many believed to be a rehabilitation facility in Mexico. Cesar Gracie, his long-time coach, tweeted images of him looking calmer, clearer, and even smiling.

Gracie told fans that “Nick is healthy and doing good.” Even if it was for a moment, the narrative swung toward hope. However, Kayla’s recent Instagram story suggests a completely different narrative. So, is Diaz really stuck in a foreign country? Well, only time will tell. But for now, the friends and family of the older Diaz brother are doubling down on the claim that the 42-year-old is doing fine and that he has no girlfriend.

Doubts double down on Kayla’s claims

Nick Diaz’s inner circle reacted quickly when the first updates of his disappearance were made online by Kayla. Not too long ago, Cesar Gracie shared a photo with ‘Diablo’ and assured fans that Diaz is safe, not being held anywhere, and certainly not in the circumstances Kayla described. He also added a detail that undercuts her entire framing: “Nick doesn’t have a girlfriend.”

That single line, coming from the coach who knows him the best, immediately cast doubt on her claims. Others close to Nick Diaz had the same sentiment. No one from the Diaz family has come forward to support her narrative, and ‘Diablo’ hasn’t said anything, leaving fans to connect the dots through silence. For many fans, that silence, paired with Diaz’s team openly contradicting her, makes her posts harder to validate.

The voice-note transcript, while troubling, has not changed the minds of many who have spent time with Nick in recent months. Jose Garcia also painted a contradictory picture earlier this year, describing Diaz as doing “exceptionally well” and surrounded by people who sincerely care about his recovery.

He praised the 42-year-old’s improvement and the stability around him. It contradicts Kayla’s current crisis narrative, increasing the confusion. Until Nick Diaz decides to respond, fans are stuck with two radically different stories: one warning of danger and the other assuring he’s well.