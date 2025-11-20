Nick Diaz’s Girlfriend Shares Private Phone Call Details Amid UFC Star’s Long Disappearance

Nick Diaz has been missing from the public eye for a while now, and fans are beginning to wonder if the Stockton legend has slipped into another quiet stretch of uncertainty. After a turbulent 2024 with canceled comeback fights, concerning videos, and brief detentions, his sudden silence feels louder than ever. Remember the grass-fire clip that reportedly forced the UFC to pull him from the rebooked Vicente Luque fight?

Or the confusion that spiraled when even Luque questioned whether Diaz was okay? Those moments built a picture of a fighter caught between a comeback and a personal storm. So when a familiar voice resurfaced, this time through a private phone call shared by Diaz’s rumored girlfriend, it stirred the MMA world once more.

The woman who goes by @kay209x on Instagram, posted what appears to be a transcript of a voice message from Diaz. It’s short, shaky, and filled with pauses that almost read like someone trying to stay afloat. “Hey sweetie, Nick. Um I’m just trying to get a hold of you. I just felt, I’ll try to act later, see if, uh, see if I can get you the answer. Uh, talk to you soon.” She didn’t add commentary. No captions. Just the raw words, dropped into her Instagram story with a screenshot.

But why does this matter? Because it arrives after a year marked by volatility. In 2024, two attempts to revive Diaz vs. Vicente Luque collapsed. The first cancellation was chalked up to travel issues. The second, far more dramatic, unraveled after the viral footage that allegedly showed Diaz crouched shirtless behind bushes on a street, lighting what appeared to be patches of grass on fire.

As per reports at the time, even those closest to him admitted they weren’t sure what was going on. Authorities briefly detained him before letting him go without charges. For a fighter who built his career on raw authenticity, that video felt like a window into something he could no longer hide.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909523279

Then, in early 2025, things seemed to shift. Diaz resurfaced online from a “retreat center” in Mexico, widely speculated to be rehab, calm, clear-voiced, and healthier than he’d looked in months. Longtime coach Cesar Gracie even reassured fans, writing, “Nick is healthy and doing good,” paired with a picture of a smiling Diaz. For a moment, it felt like the storm had finally broken, which brings us back to this phone message.

His girlfriend’s decision to share the transcript, void of context, heavy with ambiguity, adds another layer to the puzzle, because previously, she had caused a frenzy in the MMA sphere with allegations that Nick Diaz was taken to the recovery facility against his will!

Nick Diaz’s strength and conditioning coach had revealed that he is doing “exceptionally well” in the last update

So, how does this new post reshape what fans thought they knew about Diaz’s long road back? To understand that, we have to look back at an older report from August 15, 2025, a moment that now reads very differently in hindsight.

At the time, news from January about Nick Diaz entering a Mexican rehab center had been received with relief. Fans were told he was battling dr** and alcohol issues, and many hoped this was the turning point the Stockton icon desperately needed. But then the same woman who shared the recent transcript ignited chaos by claiming he’d been “forcibly taken” there and was being kept “against his will.”

Enter Diaz’s conditioning coach, Jose Garcia, who stepped in that same August with a very different version of events as he wrote, “Nick Diaz is doing exceptionally well and has finally overcome the challenges that previously affected him, throughout his struggles, Nick’s family and genuine friends offered unwavering support, while others who claimed to care for him ultimately took advantage of his situation. Fortunately, Nick is now in optimal health and high spirits, thanks in part to the positive influence of a loving partner who values him for who he is, beyond his fame or material possessions.”

It was a stark contrast to the earlier claims and painted a picture of Diaz surrounded by people genuinely rooting for his recovery. The message continued, “It is heartening to see Nick’s circumstances improving, and I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has wished and prayed for his well-being and speedy recovery. God bless us all. Nick still the goat.”

Maybe that’s why every small update feels so significant. Fans aren’t just waiting to see if Nick Diaz will fight again; they’re waiting to see if he’s okay. And until he breaks the silence on his own terms, every clue, every message, every image, every contradiction, will continue to fuel the same lingering concern for a legend of the sport.