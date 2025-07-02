Nick Diaz’s Health Questioned as Alleged Girlfriend Shares Proof Amid Rehab Reports

Where in the world is Nick Diaz? That question has been echoing through the shadowy alleys of the MMA world, as the mystery surrounding the Stockton legend’s disappearance runs deeper than the lore of Chernobyl. It all kicked off when Nick’s alleged girlfriend accused his inner circle of smuggling the former Strikeforce champion across the Mexican border for a forced rehab stint. Since then, both sides have scrambled to offer their versions of the truth. But as for where Nick Diaz actually is? No one knows. Now, in a twist worthy of a Netflix thriller, his girlfriend has dropped another bombshell from a new angle.

So, what happened? Well, Diaz’s longtime coach Jose Garcia, who is in the close circle of Nick Diaz recently took to his Instagram handle to upload a video of the former Strikeforce champion going through a therapy session with a caption that read, “Current situation of how Nick is treated at the place he is at… 7/1/25: Nick Diaz is well taken care of and has many amenities. He has access on demand.”

Well, the elder Diaz brother is currently undergoing treatment to overcome his afflictions — that’s good new, right? Well, hold your horses because Nick’s girlfriend recently took to her Instagram to drop some bombshells regarding the video. According to her, the video Garcia claims is from July 1st is actually from March. Startled? Kay took to her Instagram handle to upload an SS of the same video on her phone gallery with the date March 23rd. This simple revelation has changed everything.

Is she telling the truth? Where is Nick Diaz? All of these questions are making the rounds once again. As per Kay, Nick’s cousin, Ruben Diaz is a monumental figure in the fiasco, as he played a role in forcefully taking him to a rehabilitation facility in Mexico. Kay accused Nick of being confined in a rehabilitation facility against his will. Her comments caught the attention of the entire social media. Garcia came forward to dismiss her claims, and since then, he has been providing updates on Diaz’s condition on his social media.

Amidst the chaos, it’s important to note the fact that Nick Diaz does not follow Kayla on Instagram, and most of the photos and videos featuring them on her public account appear to be older. Well, the last time she gained public attention was back in 2024 when Nick Diaz was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 310. For now, we have no idea what’s happening with the Diaz brothers. Interestingly, it was such a bothersome topic that even Sean Strickland watered down his response.

Sean Strickland gives his thoughts on Nick Diaz

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has never shied away from speaking about other fighters in the UFC, whether current or former. But when asked about the well-being of the Diaz brothers, even the outspoken Strickland couldn’t help but express sympathy for what the brothers endured in their early days.

In a recent X interaction, when a fan asked Strickland about his opinion on Nick Diaz, he said, “Nick Diaz is different. The Diaz brothers are so mentally f—-d up. The level of depression and misery these guys live with is unreal. When I’m around them, I just feel bad for how miserable they are. He’s trying to get help.”