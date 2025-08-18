Nick Diaz’s Wellbeing Finally Addressed After Alleged Girlfriend’s Public Feud With His Family

“Nick Diaz is doing exceptionally well and has finally overcome the challenges that previously affected him.” That’s what Nick Diaz’s strength and conditioning coach Jose Garcia posted on his Instagram account. Garcia’s post gave a little relief to fans who had been wondering about the MMA legend’s condition since the disappearance rumors began. However, while his post reassured many, it also sparked a massive rift with Diaz’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla.

According to Garcia’s post three days ago, he shared a positive update on Nick Diaz, including training footage and a picture of him with a woman. He wrote a lengthy caption about how the UFC star was in “optimal health and high spirits” and added a line, “thanks in part to the positive influence of a loving partner who values him for who he is, beyond his fame or material possessions.” That statement made Nick’s alleged girlfriend Kayla upset, who then took to her Instagram story and blasted the 42-year-old fighter’s family, accusing them of being the cause behind this issue. Still, amid the back-and-forth, Garcia returned with another update about Nick—this time with a different message.

Garcia and longtime coach Cesar Gracie both publicly refuted rumors that Diaz was abducted or held against his will in Mexico—Gracie stressed, “Not cloned or kidnapped… does not have a girlfriend” and emphasized Diaz is “healthy and well.” This authoritative pushback comes amid growing concerns and highlights the chaotic digital narrative versus what his inner circle confirms.

Nick Diaz’s coach, Jose Garcia, urges everyone not to spread hate

Garcia uploaded another post on his Instagram, possibly showing Nick getting a tattoo, and captioned it, “What is it that you want from my 🥷🏽? I am providing an update on Nick Diaz’s recovery, not on his personal relationships. The focus of the post is on Nick Diaz’s health and happiness, yet some of you continue to spread negativity. Why engage in hate? Instead, offer love, support, and kind words to my 🥷🏽. Nick is smiling and content. Unfortunately, this world is flawed, much like you haters.”

The UFC star’s coach directly addressed those spreading negativity around the situation. It also seems Garcia, who has been a key figure in this ongoing controversy and kept fans updated about Nick, is realizing things are becoming tougher to handle.

As many continue waiting for clarity around Nick Diaz and his condition, there was a time when fans genuinely feared the former UFC champ might be struggling with addiction. His girlfriend also made a similar plea of support, which only added more fuel to the ongoing drama.

From acting coach to confidante, several close voices in his corner—like Jake Shields and Jason Miller—have publicly remarked that Diaz is “headed in the right direction,” reinforcing that longtime allies are echoing the recovery narrative.

UFC star’s alleged GF once raised concern over his probable addiction

Nick Diaz was set to make his UFC comeback against veteran Vicente Luque at UFC 308 back in December 2024. Fans were excited to see one of the sport’s most iconic fighters step back into the cage. However, just weeks before, Diaz was spotted in a bizarre incident—trying to light grass on fire in public.

Parry Punch shared the update on their X account, writing, “NEW: A video of Nick Diaz, by himself, shirtless in public, trying to light a random piece of grass on fire has surfaced online ahead of his MMA return against Vicente Luque on Dec. 7.” In the clip, a woman recording the moment asked him, “Nick, what? Are you okay? Are you alright?” to which Diaz simply replied, “Yes.”

The video sparked immediate speculation about whether Diaz might have been high. His alleged girlfriend, Kayla—who goes by the username kay209x—reshared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “@nickdiaz209 Drug addiction doesn’t last forever. You either find sobriety, or it takes your life.”

While some praised Kayla for taking a stand and pushing a message of support, many also questioned her for sharing the video and making it go viral. That said, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the former UFC star is going through one of the toughest phases of his life. At this point, fans can only hope he finds the strength to pull through and return to the cage on his own terms.