Nick Takes Another Shot at “Stuck Up” Nate as Diaz Brotherhood Crack Deepens

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have always been celebrated as the ultimate example of brotherhood. However, fans noticed a crack in their relationship after Nick returned from rehab. In a now-deleted X post, the elder brother advised his younger sibling to keep his distance from “s—t talkers,” leaving fans who follow their careers wondering if everything was truly okay. Now, amid beef rumors, Nick has thrown another jab at Nate.

Highlighting the difference in their personalities, the Stockton fighter labeled his younger brother “stuck up,” essentially suggesting that Nate isn’t fond of interacting with fans. Nick, on the other hand, claims the opposite, saying he genuinely enjoys engaging with the crowd.

Nick Diaz takes aim at brother Nate, labels him ‘stuck up’

“I have been the same since day one. I’m always gonna be the same. You know, I like talking to people, taking pictures with fans. I don’t like to be the guy that everybody says, ‘That f—in guy is a d—k. I met him, he’s a d—k.’ I feel like that’s more my brother. He’s kind of stuck up,” the 42-year-old said in an interview with Red Corner MMA.

Well, as Nick Diaz pointed out that his younger brother doesn’t treat fans the way he does, Nate Diaz has never openly said that he dislikes interacting with the audience. Although there have been multiple incidents where the former UFC fighter got into public altercations, like choking a man unconscious in New Orleans in 2023 or getting into a brawl with a bouncer the following year, these remain very specific, isolated instances. Moreover, when it comes to public altercations, the elder Diaz brother has had his fair share of brawls as well.

Amid speculation about a beef between the two star brothers, they recently met with Chuck Liddell and even posed for a picture. Despite sharing that moment, the former Strikeforce champion doubled down on his claim, saying he behaves much better than his brother and pointing to his work doing seminars as proof.

“But I have always been better at dealing with people. I teach class, big classes, big seminars, lots of people,” Nick Diaz added in the Red Corner MMA interview.

Honestly, the UFC legend went straight back to Xtreme Couture gym after coming out of rehab and started training with his old friend Jake Shields. While working out, Diaz also shared some wisdom with other members of the gym, particularly pointing out how Jack Della Maddalena struggled against Islam Makhachev. So he’s making an effort to interact with others.

Speaking of interactions, he also got to meet a former UFC champion who had some admiration for him.

Stockton legend meets with Sean Strickland at Xtreme Couture

As Nick Diaz has been training at Xtreme Couture, getting back into his old routines, he found himself under the same roof as former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. The ex-185 lbs king is preparing for his upcoming bout against Anthony Hernandez at the UFC Houston Fight Night main event, and when he saw the Stockton native walking by, Strickland interacted with Diaz.

“I gotta get rolling with you dude,” said Strickland. “F—g legend over here guys. Crazy. That’s a f—g legend man. Crazy. When I was a kid I used to watch you. I’d be in my f—king boxer shorts in the living room watching you scrap dog. It was dope,” ‘Tarzan’ added in a candid conversation.

After receiving such high praise from a fan-favorite fighter, Nick Diaz returned the respect, saying, “Now I watch you.” Just like that, the interaction between the two UFC stars went viral, leaving fans speculating about a possible future sparring session.

