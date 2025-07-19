Nicole Caliari Boyfriend: All About Marcel Adur & UFC Heartthrob’s Relationship Status

UFC 318 centers on the much-anticipated trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, but the thrill goes far beyond the main event. The card features a lineup of electrifying matchups, kicking off with an intriguing clash in the women’s flyweight division. Opening the night’s action, Carli Judice will square off against DWCS standout Nicolle Caliari.

One of the UFC’s latest flyweight signees, the talented and striking Brazilian has already begun making her mark under Dana White & Co. Sporting a professional record of 8-3-0, she transitioned from dominating Brazil’s regional scene to proving her grit on American soil. Nicolle Caliari burst onto the UFC radar with an impressive win at DWCS 8.5, extending her win streak to three.

However, earlier this year, Ernesta Kareckaite briefly halted her momentum with a razor-close split-decision victory. Now, backed by the unwavering support of her partner Marcel Adur and fueled by renewed determination, the Brazilian is ready to return to the win column and reassert herself in the flyweight ranks.

Are Marcel Adur and Nicolle Caliari married?

Marcel Adur, a 33-year-old fighter from Brazil, currently competes in the PFL’s bantamweight division. Over the course of his professional MMA career, Adur has compiled a record of 19-8. Although Brazilian by origin, he spent a significant portion of his fighting career in the Middle East, primarily under the Bahrain-based Brave CF banner. Earlier this month, Adur made his long-awaited PFL debut, but things didn’t go his way. His opponent, Moktar Benkaci, stopped him in the very first round with a perfectly placed body shot.

Since then, Adur has remained active outside the cage by standing firmly behind his partner, Nicolle Caliari, as she prepares for her upcoming bout at UFC 318. Although they are not married yet, the two are engaged and have shared a steady and loving relationship over the past few years. The Brazilian once marked their anniversary by sharing a video compilation on Instagram, captioned: “sharing life with you wonderful another year of a lifetime. i love you.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolle Caliari 🐆 (@nicaliari)

While there’s no official word on how the couple first met, it’s likely their paths crossed at the gym — both are associated with the Thai Brasil gym in Brazil. Today, they continue to train and fight out of Curitiba, Paraná.

Inside the fight life of Caliari

Nicolle Caliari’s introduction to combat sports didn’t stem from intense ambition—it began as a simple recreational activity. When she was just 9 years old, her father enrolled her in karate classes to teach her self-defense and keep her physically active. But what started as a hobby quickly turned into something more. Encouraged by her father, the Brazilian began competing in regional tournaments, which she admitted she “love it” so much.

As the years went by, she built an impressive résumé in martial arts. Nicolle became a Brazilian Karate Champion, Paranense Karate Champion, and World Karate Champion, while also collecting several national and international honors. She later transitioned into Muay Thai, competing in a handful of bouts. Today, she holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, along with brown, dark blue, and black belts in Muay Thai.

When it comes to role models, the Brazilian proudly looks up to her country’s MMA icons—Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira. Their success played a major role in her decision to commit fully to the fight game, even at the cost of her education. In a UFC Q&A, Nicolle Caliari explained, “Yes, I studied law but I didn’t finish, I stopped in the last year. I had to choose between fighting professionally or college and my heart chose fighting.”

Now, just hours away from her potential comeback, the spotlight turns to whether Nicolle Caliari can reclaim her momentum and return to the win column against 26-year-old Carli Judice, who enters the bout with a 2-1 record. What’s your prediction? Drop it below.