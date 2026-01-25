Nikita Krylov Stuns Joe Rogan With Buzzer-Beater as Jan Blachowicz Callout Fires Up UFC 324 Fans

Nikita Krylov didn’t just win at UFC 324; with three seconds left in the fight, Krylov detonated a left hand that erased Modestas Bukauskas and sent Joe Rogan into disbelief.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The timing alone made it unforgettable. The context made it explosive. Coming off a two-fight losing streak, both stoppage losses, Krylov didn’t just need a win. He needed proof. And at the final buzzer, he delivered it in the loudest way possible.

The finish didn’t just save his night. It reignited a career that many had quietly written off. And when Krylov followed it up by calling out Jan Błachowicz, fans immediately leaned forward. Was this just a feel-good rebound? Or the beginning of a very real light heavyweight resurgence?

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers already hint at the answer. Krylov now holds eight finishes in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, tying him with Shogun Rua and placing him behind only Glover Teixeira, Ovince St. Preux, Chuck Liddell, and Jon Jones. That’s rare company. And at 30–11 overall, Krylov has never been short on danger, only consistency, as the fans are now behind his momentum!

“Fantastic to see Nikita Krylov break the defeat streak. He doesn’t appear to be terribly chinny, he was just reckless in his last fights. Made the necessary adjustments and baited Bukauskas for the finish, who was a resilient opponent but couldn’t find his range.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nikita Krylov is a bad man on his day. He and Poatan are the two most natural born finishers at 205.”

“Great Finish from Nikita Krylov, really hope he has a career comeback”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Getting put out cold by 2026 Nikita Krylov should get you cut from the UFC.”

“Nikita Krylov calls out Jan Blachowicz for a rematch. I’m down for that”

More to follow….