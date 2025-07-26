Nikita Krylov’s Tattoos: Designs, Meanings, and Cultural Significance

Do you know what UFC light heavyweight legend Nikita Krylov loves the most? Yes, he loves finishing his opponents inside the cage. The Ukrainian has 28 finishes in his 30 professional wins, which is a true testament to his fighting prowess. But outside of fighting, Krylov also has a passion for art, and he’s also one of those fighters who loves to express himself through tattoos.

‘The Miner’ is all set to face Uzbek powerhouse Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi. But before Krylov steps back inside the cage, let’s get to know him a little better on a personal level. His body art has plenty of stories to tell, so let’s take a deep dive and find out how many tattoos he really has.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How many tattoos does Nikita Krylov have?

Krylov seems to have gone for a minimal and elegant look on the front of his body. He has just one tattoo on his upper torso. On his right arm, there’s a cross that lightly touches the shoulder, along with another tattoo of an angel. But it’s his back piece that truly stands out, arguably one of the most detailed tattoo artworks we’ve seen, and it can be counted as a single, massive piece.

AD

So, in that case, we can safely say that the 33-year-old has four major tattoo pieces on his body to show off. Now that we know how many tattoos Krylov has, let’s dive into the meaning behind them. Because each one holds some deeper significance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do Nikita Krylov’s tattoos mean?

Well, Krylov hasn’t publicly revealed much about his personal or religious beliefs. But the cross and angel tattoo on his right arm suggests that his faith might lean toward some form of Christianity. His chest tattoo, however, seems to carry a more personal story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Eurasia (@ufceurasia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Ukrainian has a black-and-white chest tattoo that might look simple at first glance, but it holds deep personal significance. It was designed by Krylov’s childhood friend, who also served as his longtime training partner. Sadly, his friend passed away during the civil unrest in their home country. But that’s not all—Krylov’s back piece might just steal the show every time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Miner’s back piece might just be the perfect reflection of how he fights—chaotic, yet filled with symmetry and beauty. It features several geometric symbols, though it’s unclear whether they hold any religious meaning. But what truly stands out is the large, meticulously detailed image of a bear, positioned just beneath a blazing sun that dominates most of his back.

Just like Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov, Krylov’s tattoos also have that attention-grabbing design. However, out of all the ink on his body, the chest piece designed by his late friend might be the one closest to his heart. With that being said, which tattoo do you think stands out the most on the legendary light heavyweight’s body? Drop your pick in the comments below!