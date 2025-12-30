Nina Agdal Lawsuit Drags On as Concussed Dillon Danis Gets Deposition Delayed

There are some stories that just refuse to move in a straight line, and Dillon Danis‘ legal situation is definitely one of them. What began as some online trolling ahead of a boxing match against Logan Paul has evolved into a lengthy legal case that has dragged on for years. Every time it seems like things might be moving forward, another layer of chaos gets added to spice things up.

This time, the disruption came in the form of a concussion. Dillon Danis was expected to appear for a deposition in Nina Agdal‘s lawsuit, a procedural step that had been looming over the case since 2023. Instead, that moment has been pushed out even further, as the actions from his Madison Square Garden brawl have spilled outside the cage and had real-world consequences.

Dillon Danis gets a final date for the Nina Agdal case

Dillon Danis’ deposition, which originally had been scheduled for December 9, has now been formally rescheduled for January 12. His legal team requested the delay, alleging he suffered a “severe concussion” following the brawl at UFC 322 in New York City, where he got into an altercation with several members of Islam Makhachev‘s team.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old has been in California seeking medical treatment and was deemed unable to travel to New Jersey to give sworn testimony. His attorneys described the damage as severe enough to make participation difficult, claiming that he was allegedly beaten by multiple men during the incident.

The same concussion cost Danis a bout as well. Doctors refused to clear him for his scheduled Misfits MMA fight against Anthony Taylor, despite his stated efforts to remain on the card. Misfits later announced that they expect him to return in 2026, but for now, everything is on hold.

The consequences from UFC 322 went beyond Danis himself. UFC CEO Dana White stated that Danis will be barred from attending future UFC events. “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again,” White said bluntly.

Meanwhile, the legal battle remains unsettled. Nina Agdal is seeking damages for Dillon Danis’ constant publishing of explicit images during her relationship with Logan Paul, as well as punitive damages and a restraining order to prevent future harassment.

For now, the next checkpoint is set for January 12. Whether it provides clarity or simply adds to the delay, it feels entirely in character for a case that has never followed a clean script. And to make matters worse, there might be another lawsuit also coming his way even before he gets done with this one.

New York City mayor to go after UFC 322 brawlers

The situation surrounding UFC 322 did not end with venue ejections or the UFC’s internal ban. The altercation took a new turn when New York City Mayor Eric Adams intervened. What transpired at Madison Square Garden is now viewed as a public disturbance that the city feels obligated to address, rather than treating it as just another case of fight-night chaos.

Adams described the brawl as “completely unacceptable” and stated that the NYPD is conducting a thorough investigation. It suggests that accountability will extend beyond a single name or narrative to everyone caught on camera throwing punches in public.

He said, “These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable,” Adams wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.” For a city with a long history of high-profile sporting incidents, this isn’t empty rhetoric.

That increases the pressure on everyone involved, not just Dillon Danis. Members of Islam Makhachev’s entourage were clearly visible in the clips that went viral, and New York does not usually ignore incidents like these. If charges are filed, the consequences might extend far beyond one night at MSG and into future appearances in American courts.