Nina Drama Blasted With ‘Just Using the UFC’ Claims After Stunning Promotion Exit Divides MMA World

Nina Marie Daniele has long been the UFC’s go-to creator for viral social media moments. Before any big event, you’d often see MMA fighters sitting down with her for an interview. Her fun and quirky way of interacting helped her build a YouTube channel, Nina Drama, that now boasts over a million subscribers, with most of her videos regularly crossing the 100k mark. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the UFC to take notice. And just like that, Nina quickly became a fresh source of content in the combat sports space.

Her collaborations with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland, and, of course, Alex Pereira became some of the most popular videos on her channel. Soon after, Nina even started creating content alongside Dana White himself. However, after nearly three years of producing UFC and MMA content across her social media platforms, she has finally decided it’s time to say goodbye.

In a recent Kick stream, Nina revealed, “Dancing with the Stars, they did reach out, just now. And it looks like I’m moving up, I have the golden ticket. So, I’m no longer doing UFC content anymore.” For those unversed, Dancing with the Stars is one of America’s most famous TV shows, watched by millions. With that announcement, it looks like the social media star might be stepping away from the online fight space and heading straight to the television screen.

Her departure also highlights a growing trend—UFC’s embrace of crossover influencers to reach Gen Z fans. Nina wasn’t just another interviewer; her style helped fighters like Pereira and Strickland go viral beyond hardcore MMA circles, making her absence a noticeable gap in UFC’s media machine.

And that didn’t sit well with MMA fans at all. Nina has been a big part of the UFC’s promotional content, creating moments with some of the sport’s biggest stars. So, when she declared that she won’t be making combat sports content anymore, many fans began calling her out for using Dana White‘s company for clout. From harsh criticism to playful banter and even a few positive remarks, the netizens had plenty to say about her departure.

Fans react to Nina Marie Daniele parting ways with the UFC

A fan harshly stated, “She was just using the UFC to build her own brand. Y’all think she was watching early prelims before she got this job?” While Nina did gain popularity through her interviews with UFC fighters, it’s also true that the promotion benefited from the extra audience traction she brought to the table. Whether that was an even trade or not—that’s something only both sides truly know.

Another fan commented, “I’m pretty sure she’s done with UFC content while she’s doing that.” Some believe Nina is stepping away for good, while others think her exit isn’t permanent. One user wrote, “I would imagine she meant she isn’t gonna be doing it for a while and come back cuz that is temporary.” Well, only time will tell if this move is temporary, as many creators eventually circle back to their roots after pursuing new opportunities.

Then, a user hilariously wrote, “Doesn’t matter. Khabib doesn’t anyway will not give an interview to her,” pointing out that Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the few stars who never sat down for a full-fledged interview with Nina. As many voiced their disappointment, another fan simply couldn’t understand the hate, writing, “I don’t get the hate, I’m not a fan but she is cute and respectable.” That was followed by a more neutral, “Good to hear,” from someone who seemed content with her decision.

Meanwhile, another user took the chance to throw a jab at Dana White’s circle, writing, “Get rid of Nelk Boys and Gam–ing next.” A clear dig at the UFC CEO’s frequent collaborations with other social media influencers. So, it seems like Nina Marie Daniele’s UFC journey is over—at least for now. That said, do you think she’ll eventually return to the fight game? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!