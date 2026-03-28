Nina Drama Confronts Georgio Poullas After “Disrespectful” Promo Against Arman Tsarukyan

Things took an unpleasant turn ahead of Arman Tsarukyan‘s RAF rematch with Georgio Poullas when a press conference exchange crossed the line. What began as a standard fight promotion quickly turned personal, with Poullas bringing Nina Drama into the debate in a way that neither side appreciated.

During the press conference, Poullas responded to Arman Tsarukyan’s repeated $10,000 to spar bet reminder with a quip that immediately changed the tone.

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“You give me a date with your girlfriend Nina [Drama], and I’ll give you the $10k,” he said.

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Arman Tsarukyan reacted strongly to the comment, warning him not to engage in trash talk about family or close friends. The moment shifted the energy in the room, turning what had previously been light exchanges into something far more intense.

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“My girlfriend? Guys, you never ask about family,” Arman Tsarukyan warned. “Don’t ask about family, mums, sisters, and girls too. If someone gonna talk about that, you’re going to be dead.

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“I don’t care if this is RAF or UFC belt. If you’re gonna touch my family, you’re going to be dead, and you too, shut your mouth and be respectful for the girls, okay? You can talk about me, but not my friends.”

That tension carried backstage, where Nina Drama confronted Georgio Poullas directly. Clearly upset, she questioned his comment and called it disrespectful.

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“What was that?,” she asked. “It was a sh—- promo. Respectfully, it was disrespectful.

“The part where you mentioned me up there, it was disrespectful.”

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Georgio Poullas promptly apologized, stating that he didn’t mean it that way, but the damage had already been done.

“No, you were nice in the lobby, and I took a picture,” she continued. “I was trying to be really respectful, but I didn’t like that s—-. I didn’t like it.”

Georgio Poullas apologized again, but Nina Drama didn’t appear convinced, brushing it off before walking away, making it clear that the promo had crossed a line.

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This confrontation only adds fuel to an already heated rematch. Their first meeting ended in chaos, and while Arman Tsarukyan avoided physical escalation this time, the verbal exchange has pushed the stakes even higher.

With emotions running high and lines already crossed, the rematch is now about more than just competitive rivalry—it’s personal. And that’s exactly why ‘Ahalkalakets’ is more cautious this time around, since he doesn’t want to anger the UFC yet again.

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Arman Tsarukyan warns Georgio Poullas ahead of RAF7 rematch

As previously stated, the situation has already turned personal, which is precisely why Arman Tsarukyan is approaching the rematch differently this time. Following the chaos of their first meeting, the Armenian seems to be more focused on keeping control, knowing that another incident could further damage his standing with the UFC.

Speaking ahead of the fight, ‘Ahalkalakets’ made it clear that he doesn’t trust Georgio Poullas and warned him against repeating the same behavior.

“If Georgio was a man, I would have a problem with the guy,” Arman Tsarukyan said during an interview with Fox Nation. “But with these guys I’m never gonna have problems because he’s not a man of his words.

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“You can do something to him, and he can cancel the fight and say, ‘I broke my hand; I want to do this; I want to sue you,’ because he’s kind of a tricky guy, so you’ve got to be careful of these guys; he’s a rat.”

He further emphasized that his own skill set makes the matchup dangerous if things escalate again.

“I’m in the UFC, and for me it’s bad to fight somebody somewhere (else), especially with wrestlers,” he added. “They don’t know how to fight.

“I can break his arms, his head; it’s dangerous because we know how to use our hands, elbows, and kicks; it could be dangerous for him.”

That’s the balance Arman Tsarukyan is trying to maintain now—keeping the intensity without letting it cross the line. His UFC future remains uncertain following recent snubs, so another scandal is the last thing he needs. This time, the goal is not only to win but also to avoid giving the promotion any reason to question him again.