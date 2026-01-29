Nina Drama Fires Back at MMA Community After UFC Fighter Interviews Spark “Weird” Reactions

When it comes to Nina Marie Danielle, better known by her social media name ‘Nina Drama’, fans clearly have a love-hate relationship with her content. Given the nature of her videos, some genuinely enjoy what she puts out, while others openly despise it. After Nina’s recent livestream with Arman Tsarukyan, the content creator chose to directly address her audience.

While she is known for her humorous videos featuring UFC stars, some fans have often accused her of infamy while her partner holds the camera. Recently, after shooting multiple videos with Tsarukyan, some comments got harsher when some viewers labeled her behavior as inappropriate. Amid the growing backlash, Nina decided to call out her critics, suggesting their reactions stem from insecurity.

Nina Drama addresses the backlash for her stream with Arman Tsarukyan

“I don’t know why people think. I don’t know why people are getting this f— information from. You are just putting all of your weird… projecting all of your weird insecurities from maybe the s—t you have done in your past or relationships you had in your past, and you’re just projecting it onto me,” Nina Drama said during a recent kick stream.

For the unversed, the social media star has conducted interviews and created fun videos with several UFC superstars as well. She regularly features fighters like Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira, and Dricus du Plessis on her channel. Apart from the fighters, even UFC CEO Dana White has appeared on her social media platforms, giving the UFC brand another digital boost.

Doubling down on her stance, the American streamer and creator pointed out that no fighter has ever spoken negatively about her. Instead, she suggested it all exists in the imagination of online critics, something she labeled as “weird”.

“I don’t roll that way. I don’t do that s—t. There’s not a single fighter or anyone that’s ever come out and said that. There are no… there’s nothing. It’s all speculation from some incel pieces of s—t on the internet that are just extremely insecure and very f— weird,” she added.

While Nina addressed the issue, there was an unexpected conversation in the livestream that caught viewers off guard and even drew a few chuckles along the way.

Arman Tsarukyan was surprised after finding out the social media influencer’s age

Because Nina Drama is known for making fun, lighthearted videos with some of the baddest fighters on the planet, she often gives off the energy of a curious mid-twenties girl who just enjoys exploring different things. That is why her actual age ended up surprising everyone, including the number two-ranked lightweight contender. During one moment of the stream, Nina told Arman Tsarukyan that she is 37 years old, leaving the 29-year-old Armenian visibly shocked.

“I just knew she’s 37. I thought she’s 26 or 27. I was like playing with her like she’s my age. But, she’s a, ‘Hello how are you,’” Tsarukyan joked on the stream, exaggerating a polite greeting toward an older lady, as the influencer burst into laughter.

Overall, Nina Drama and the UFC star kept things friendly throughout the interaction. Arman has even defended her in the past when the ‘Nina Curse’ started making the rounds online. Because of that mutual comfort, neither of them held back while trading playful banter.

That said, what do you think about Nina Drama confronting her audience head-on? Was she right to do it? Let us know in the comments section below.