Nina Drama Labels Alex Pereira’s Arch Rival as the “Most Respectful” Fighter She’s Interviewed

Nina Marie Daniele, also known as Nina Drama, is one of the people who always stay around UFC fighters. She’s a content creator for the promotion and collaborates with fighters ahead of an event. While she has a good rapport with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan, she recently named one of Pereira‘s arch rivals as the fighter who she feels is the “most respectful” among the lot.

While the general public often teased Pereira and Daniele, they only share a bond built on friendship. The two often spend time together and even enjoy watching UFC events sitting side-by-side. But when it came to labelling the “most respectful” fighter she ever interviewed, Daniele named Magomed Ankalaev.

Nina Drama liked working with Magomed Ankalaev

“The most respectful, nice fighter I’ve collaborated with? I don’t. Let’s just say I don’t. I don’t stream with everyone, even if I like. I would say Ankalaev,” said Nina Marie Daniele in a recent livestream. The content cycle of Daniele usually peaks just days before major UFC events.

Notably, in Magomed Ankalaev’s case, Nina Drama produced several videos with the former light heavyweight champion ahead of UFC 313 and UFC 320. And the content revolves around training videos and short-form interviews. However, not only Ankalaev, but she also made similar conceptualized content with Alex Pereira as well.

Interestingly, after Pereira lost to Ankalaev at UFC 313, Daniele was dragged in between and was blamed for the Brazilian’s defeat. Even though she made content with both ‘Poatan’ and ‘Big Ank’. But months later, at UFC 320, Pereira defeated Ankalaev following similar pre-fight collaborations.

And after that, Daniele shut down the haters. “FUN FACT: There is no Nina Drama Curse & I’m not sleeping with any fighter. I’m just here to vibe, man LOL. Congrats to my brother Alex Pereira on an amazing performance at UFC 320,” she wrote in an X post.

While Daniele received a lot of scrutiny for being close to the UFC fighters, she has maintained a good relationship with almost everyone in the roster, including Pereira’s rival, Ankalaev. But, given the hatred and blame game, another UFC fighter had to publicly come up and address his relationship with Daniele.

Sean Strickland on his relationship with Nina Drama

Like Alex Pereira, Nina Marie Daniele, also known as Nina Drama, shares a very strong friendship with Sean Strickland. But after seeing them together frequently, a few people started making speculations about their relationship. And for that, Strickland came publicly to debunk all the rumors.

“She’s like a little sister… Like, once you get to know Nina, it’s not like, Nina, like the Playboy, whatever the f**k she did. I don’t know if she did but it’s not like her,” said Strickland in an interview with Full Violence.

He further noted how their relationship looks like: “It’s like I’ll be making jokes, and she’ll try to like match my energy and she’ll say something like off color and I’m like, ‘Nina that’s gross like shut the f**k up…’ You guys don’t know her, you get to know her, Nina’s dope dude… Nina’s like a little sister to me, even the thought of it makes me feel gross. You guys got her wrong.”

Amid that, Nina Drama has always ignored those noises and dedicatedly continued to make her content with the UFC fighters. She comes up with new concepts and interesting questions, which the general public would surely be intrigued to know about their favorite fighters. On that note, let us know in the comments if you enjoy Daniele’s content!