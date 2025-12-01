Nina Drama, Megan Olivi Join UFC World to Congratulate Jiri Prochazka and His Girlfriend After Personal Announcement

Jiri Prochazka didn’t need another twist in his already thrilling journey, but he delivered one anyway, and this time it had nothing to do with spinning elbows or samurai codes. The former light heavyweight champion and his partner, Kamila Kordulíková, have announced that they are expecting their first child. A man formed on discipline, meditation, and chaos, taking on fatherhood? As expected, the MMA world lit up instantly.

And the timing made it even bigger. ‘Denisa’ is coming off a stunning knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. and is still buzzing from the chaos that was Pereira vs. Ankalaev at UFC 320. He’s one booking away from forcing a trilogy with Alex Pereira, and now he’s about to become a father. A fighter who already trains as if he were from another dimension now has a new purpose. The storyline practically wrote itself, and fans jumped on it right away.

The MMA world celebrates Jiri Prochazka’s surprise announcement

The initial wave of reactions came from the MMA community, who were genuinely warm. Nina Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama, jumped in with, “Huge congratulations, Jiri! Let’s go for that!” while Megan Olivi added, “Congrats!!!! The best thing ever ❤️.” Oktagon star Miloš Petrašek kept it playful, writing, “Congratulations to you; there is never enough walks! 🔥🙏🏼”

MMA influencer Aly Mac responded with, “Jiri!!!! Congratulations, both. ❤️❤️” This outpouring felt unusually heartfelt for a fighter whose personal life is kept out of the spotlight. But these weren’t the only reactions, as then came the fans, who jumped straight into prophecy mode, claiming that his newfound motivation will write a new story arc for the fighter, one that leads to gold.

One user declared, “Dad strength is coming. Jiri will be champ in 2026 end,” while another simply wrote, “Bro is gonna be unstoppable fr.” The jokes escalated fast: “No one is safe from father Jiri; he will be a 3-division champ,” and the now-classic mythical-fighter tag, “New mythical fighter unlocked: Papa Jiri.”

Fatherhood is regarded as a power-up in the MMA community, and Prochazka’s fatherhood quickly became a full-fledged MMA myth in just seconds. But all jokes aside, it fits the moment. Prochazka is on a two-fight winning run, still chasing the man who stopped him twice, and now taking on the most important role of his life.

Kamila Kordulíková, the lawyer who has been with him since 2019 and wants to stay out of the chaos, will soon become part of a family of three. And if ‘Denisa’ fights with the same emotion he had while crying cageside at UFC 320, the division might truly need to prepare for “Father Jiri.” And while this may mean chaos in the light heavyweight division, even the middleweight division will have to be on its toes.

Jiri Prochazka is planning a shocking future move

That raw emotion Jiri Prochazka displayed cageside at UFC 320 was not about a trilogy; it was about time. With Alex Pereira publicly flirting with a move to heavyweight for a potential fight with Jon Jones, Prochazka is already anticipating the chaos that could ensue. If the 205 belt becomes vacant, he’s prepared to face the surging nine-fight contender and crown a new champion before Pereira returns.

But ‘Denisa’ did not stop there. He confirmed what he suggested before: once he reclaims the light heavyweight title, he intends to drop to middleweight. Simple and direct, with no imaginary multitasking. “When I move to middleweight, it will be only after I win the LHW title,” he told Bloody Elbow. One mission, then the next. And the next mission would be wild.

A 6’3″ striker who barely cuts weight entering a division ruled by Khamzat Chimaev is the kind of news that sends shockwaves around the internet. Chimaev’s crushing pressure vs. Prochazka’s explosive power and reach is a clash that the UFC doesn’t even have a category for. For the time being, Prochazka remains focused on 205 pounds; however, once that task is completed, the middleweight division might have a serious problem coming its way.