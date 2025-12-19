Nina Drama Taps Out Adin Ross With Sean Strickland Coaching During Live Stream

Turns out Nina Marie Daniele is not only a viral fixture in the UFC scene, but she has very much also picked up a strong combat groove. In a viral content crossover with another viral sensation and online streamer, Adin Ross, Daniele refined her sharp grappling skills while putting them on display with a crisp rear-naked choke.

In a recent hangout with Ross and UFC legend Sean Strickland, a flood of content has surfaced online. What has caught attention, however, is a gym training video, where Strickland walked Daniele through the basics of a jiu-jitsu choke, executing those skills on former Twitch streamer Adin Ross.

Sean Strickland calls Nina Marie Daniele to choke out Adin Ross

In Ross’ live stream, as Nina Marie Daniele attempted the blood choke on Ross, Strickland instructed, “Squeeze… Don’t respect the tap until he goes out. Keep going.” Yes, this is not the safest way to practice BJJ, especially submissions like blood chokes, which can lead to brain damage. Fortunately, Ross tapped out before his limits expired.

Soon after, Daniele went for the RNC another time. While she had a hard time figuring out the figure-4 chokehold, Daniele ended up finishing with a shorter grip. That was enough for Ross to be knocked out of his senses for a while, as he commented in awe, “How the hell do you know how to do that? How much do you weigh?”

Beyond the grappling lesson by Sean Strickland, the trio has produced more content together following their recent hangout. From clips of the trio and their team going out for dinner to Daniele’s funny recountings of why Sean Strickland got suspended from the UFC, the encounter has proven to be a content machine for all three of them.

But this is far from the first time the UFC legend has interacted with either of the influencers. In a hangout with Nina Marie Daniele, Strickland’s comments on Adin Ross, whom he called ‘pathetic,’ took the internet into a frenzy. These comments stem from Strickland’s multiple interactions with the streamer, none creating more buzz than his latest appearance on Ross’s livestream.

Sean Strickland pulls a life-threatening wild card

In a nasty livestream twist, a Chinese fan showed up, provoking Strickland, who is already known for his controversial stance on China. The fan laced a false threat, adding, “I would f— you up today.” Always one to commit the unexpected, ‘Tarzan’ drew out a pistol, as he responded, “We’re in a stand your ground state, son.”

Fortunately, the pistol didn’t misfire, given Strickland’s experience with firearms. However, that raised concerns over the safety and reliability of the UFC figure, who put the lives of the people present under threat. The clip reignited long-running concerns about Strickland’s volatility outside the cage and his impulsivity toward internet theatrics.

However, Strickland’s appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream wasn’t an isolated crossover. The two have met on multiple occasions, with the UFC legend participating in a bare-knuckle sparring session with Streamer Joel from Ross’ inner circle. Together, these moments have cemented Strickland as one of the most unpredictable UFC figures willing to step into streamer culture.

As the worlds of influencers and combat sports continue to cross paths, it continues to raise concerns over safety and blurring lines between entertainment and morbid antics. What are your thoughts on the influencer-UFC crossovers?