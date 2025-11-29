Nina Drama’s Loyalty to Dana White Fades as UFC Insider Rejects Arman Tsarukyan Snub Claims

Few stories in MMA right now are as painful as Arman Tsarukyan’s. The top-ranked lightweight has done everything within his power to secure a title shot. At UFC Qatar last week, he ended up dismantling Dan Hooker with a brutal triangle finish. Given how the division looks right now, Tsarukyan is clearly the most deserving contender. But rather than granting him the opportunity, White announced an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for January 24 at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

With the reigning champion inactive due to personal matters, many fans and analysts believe Tsarukyan should have been the one fighting on the January card. Because of all this, a frustrated Arman Tsarukyan posted on social media, “Make it make sense”, calling out Dana White and the matchmakers. The move has divided the MMA community, and now, even Nina Marie Daniele has shifted her support toward ‘Ahalkalakets’ after long-standing loyalty to the UFC CEO.

Support splits as Nina Marie Daniele sides with Arman Tsarukyan and insiders back Dana White & Co.

“I am ready to fight in January 2026,” Arman Tsarukyan declared after UFC Qatar. “Already started my training camp.” Despite the Armenian-Russian star’s preparation, Dana White has yet to forgive ‘Ahalkalakets’ for the misstep he made earlier this year, meaning the fighter must continue to wait. Last night, Tsarukyan shared a “light dinner” feast on Instagram, enjoying his meal while fans and prominent figures voiced their support, insisting he deserves the next title fight.

Among those who weighed in was Nina Marie Daniele, who also took a jab at the UFC matchmakers. “Arman ate the matchmakers,” she commented, siding with Arman Tsarukyan. Nina Marie Daniele has had a long-standing relationship with Dana White, as he helped the former Playboy model build her career in MMA. However, she didn’t hesitate to show her support for ‘Ahalkalakets.’

On the other hand, UFC veteran and commentator Michael Bisping does not share the same view and does not consider Tsarukyan worthy of a title shot. “Do you think Arman Tsarukyan should have got it?” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t. Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje have been right there for a little bit. Arman was kind of out on the sidelines.”

In many ways, Bisping’s perspective made sense. At UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from a scheduled title bout in January, causing last-minute chaos for the promotion. He had missed weight and eventually pulled out of the fight, citing a back injury. Dana White decided ‘Ahalkalakets’ would not get the title shot, while Tsarukyan insisted he still deserved it. This created a tug-of-war situation, and in the end, Tsarukyan had to follow White’s decision, costing him nearly 10 months of inactivity in his career.

Is Tsarukyan still on good terms with Dana White and the UFC?

Earlier this year, Arman Tsarukyan had multiple opportunities to fight and prove himself. Whether it was his attitude or ego, the top-ranked Armenian-Russian contender chose not to take them. Throughout the year, Tsarukyan turned down several fights, focusing solely on earning a title shot. He was particularly eager to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight belt, even though the promotion ultimately went with former champion Charles Oliveira.

Dana White, however, made it clear that ‘Ahalkalakets’ “has to fight his way back,” and that condition still applies. Despite this, Arman Tsarukyan’s relationship with UFC CEO Dana White and the promotion remains strong. Ahead of his fight against Dan Hooker last week, the Armenian-Russian star addressed his relationship with them, emphasizing there is no ill will.

“I mean, they want to make me a champion because they put me in the main event, and they gave me a good fighter,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri. “So, they’re trying to make me a star to fight for the title, and they treat me very well. They gave me a new contract, and everything is going good. My relationship is the same, and that’s all.”

Even though Tsarukyan insists his relationship with the UFC and its matchmakers is solid, why do you think he was passed over for the interim belt fight in January? Share your thoughts below.