Nina Marie Daniele Sends Powerful Message to $500M Dana White After Merab Dvalishvili Visit

“Boarding our connecting flight to Georgia and I’m so excited! Streaming on kick tomorrow! Follow me on me on Kick to watch the adventures of Nina and Merab in Georgia!” Nina-Marie Daniele expressed nothing but excitement as she hopped on the plane to Georgia along with the reigning bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili. But little did she know that it’d lead her to some of the best moments in her life.
After ‘The Machine’ defeated Sean O’Malley with the ‘Machine Choke’ in the third round of their bout at UFC 316, Dvalishvili had to visit his homeland and celebrate his victory. But this time, he brought the social media face of the UFC along with him. While excitement surrounded Daniele, she understood how popular Dvalishvili was in Georgia when fans began to run after him in Tbilisi.
You read that right! One of her recent X posts showed ‘The Machine’ standing on top of a double-decker bus riding through the streets of Tbilisi with Dvalishvili donning the bantamweight belt on his shoulder. The fans began running after the bus, and a few even jumped onto it. Amazed by it all, Daniele claimed, “UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili is moving like the President of Georgia LOL. Omg Tbilisi is amazing!”
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
But now, it seems like she has realized that the chance to visit Georgia with Dvalishvili is likely the best opportunity that she has had. And it was all because Dana White and Co. left her in charge of the social media promotions. Taking to her Instagram Story, Daniele shared a picture of herself celebrating Dvalishvili’s recent victory. In the caption she had to thank the $500M worth UFC CEO. She wrote, “Thank you to the UFC and Dana White for taking a chance on me! I’m so happy! Coolest chapter of my life!”
Needless to say, Daniele was greatly impressed by the bantamweight champion. But do you know how Dvalishvili managed to overcome the ‘Nina Curse’? Let’s hear it directly from ‘The Machine’.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Merab Dvalishvili reveals the truth about Nina-Marie Daniele’s curse
Earlier in January 2025, Daniele claimed that trolls and fans harassed her on the internet, believing that she was the reason why Arman Tsarukyan hurt his back hours before UFC 311. Well, just like the Drake curse, and Chael Sonnen prediction curse, the Nina curse has been making circles, where fighters who interact with the social media personality end up losing or pulling out. Of course, that was just a few fans pulling her strings. And even Tsarukyan confirmed that Daniele didn’t cause him to hurt his back. But when Dvalishvili managed to submit O’Malley, people began wondering if the Nina curse had acted on him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Daniele decided to take matters into her own hands and interviewed the bantamweight champion backstage. She asked him if he believed that the curse was real. And being a good friend, Dvalishvili said, “I don’t believe in curses, superstitions—I don’t believe. This is bull—t. Hey guys, just drink Funk Harbor rum, that’s it.” That’s right! Even though he doesn’t drink or smoke, Dvalishvili took the chance to promote best friend Aljamain Sterling’s rum.
What’s your perspective on:
Is Merab Dvalishvili the new face of UFC, or is it just the Georgia hype?
Have an interesting take?
Nevertheless, Daniele is currently having the time of her life in Georgia. And with a friend like ‘The Machine’ inviting her for a tour in his homeland, things simply can’t get any better, can they? Moreover, with the promise to stream all the moments online, she assured that the fans wouldn’t really miss a thing. After all, the celebrations of Dvalishvili’s second title defense have just begun.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Merab Dvalishvili the new face of UFC, or is it just the Georgia hype?