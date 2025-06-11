Nina Marie Daniele Shares a Crucial Update on Merab Dvalishvili’s Homecoming Trip to Georgia After UFC 316 Win

Merab Dvalishvili and Nina Marie Daniele have become fan favorites with their hilarious videos on YouTube. In a recent training clip, the popular influencer was seen playfully taking on ‘The Machine,’ who picked her up like Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 and gently dumped her on the mat. The video quickly racked up tons of views and likes. Interestingly, also revealed in the video that the duo plans to visit Georgia together after UFC 316.

The famous influencer expressed her excitement about exploring Georgia’s delicacies, culture, and much more. And now, with the bantamweight king successfully defending his throne by handing Sean O’Malley his first defeat via submission, the duo felt their grand homecoming deserved to be shared with the world. So, Nina decided to stream their adventures on the digital platform Kick, giving fans an inside look at their journey, and the first step has been taken.

Nina Marie Daniel is all ready to meet Merab Dvalishvili in Georgia

Although Nina is an American influencer, her work through UFC interviews has allowed her to connect with fighters from all over the world. She’s already boarded the flight to meet the reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in Georgia and shared that her live stream on Kick will be starting soon.

Nina uploaded the video of her boarding the flight and captioned the post on X: “Boarding our connecting flight to Georgia and I’m so excited! Streaming on kick tomorrow! Follow me on me on Kick to watch the adventures of Nina and Merab in Georgia!”

Knowing Merab and his energy, the episodes would be highly anticipated by fans who enjoy watching their favorite fighter share video snippets of his culture. However, ‘The Machine’ has also beaten an actual curse this time to make his comeback to his country, with a belt. Yes, the infamous ‘Nina Drama’ curse, which he believes is nothing but a silly superstition.

Merab reacts to beating ‘Nina Curse’ at UFC 316

The Nina Curse has become one of the most talked-about superstitions among UFC fans, right up there with the infamous Drake Curse and the Chael Sonnen prediction curse. It’s believed that fighters she interviews often end up losing their fights. This time, many thought Merab might fall victim too, but he proved otherwise.

Looking even sharper than in his last performance, ‘The Machine’ showed that curses only affect humans, not machines, as he submitted Sean O’Malley in the second round at UFC 316. After the fight, Nina and the 135-lb champ were seen hanging out backstage, where Merab reacted to breaking the so-called curse and completely dismissed it.

The influencer uploaded their backstage interaction on Instagram, where Nina playfully asked him, “Are you saying the curse isn’t real?” Merab quickly fired back, “I don’t believe in curses, superstitions—I don’t believe. This is bull—t. Hey guys, just drink Funk Harbor rum, that’s it.” Definitely a classic Merab response!

For the unversed, the bantamweight kingpin’s mention of “Funk Harbor” was a nod to the alcoholic brand run by his best friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling. Coming back to the curses, it’s well known that a warrior like Merab always fights against the odds and refuses to let anything hold him back. And this time, it was no different with the so-called curse.

That being said, what are you expecting from Merab Dvalishvili and Nina Drama’s Georgian trip? Will the series get a positive reaction from the fans? Will it be all laughs, culture, and chaos? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!