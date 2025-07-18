$90M+ Revenue & 12.52 Million Buys, Conor McGregor Remains Dana White’s Golden Goose as Unbreakable Record Comes to Light

“I feel I carried 2015 on my back. I feel like the reason there’s a $4.2 billion price tag on the company is because of me,” Conor McGregor declared during the UFC 202 press conference. ‘The Notorious’ has made plenty of similar claims throughout his career, constantly reminding the world why he’s the highest-paid fighter in UFC history. Simply put, no one brought business to the UFC quite like he did.

Ever since Dana White discovered McGregor, he seemed to know the Irishman was destined to take the UFC to new heights. And the Irishman delivered, becoming exactly what the UFC boss had envisioned. In fact, White once told ESPN that McGregor “accelerated and changed the game globally.” That’s why he earned a spot on Dana’s personal UFC Mount Rushmore, right alongside Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones. To White, there’s no doubt McGregor is one of the sport’s biggest superstars. But that’s not the end.

Conor McGregor might not have been inside the Octagon lately, but he always finds a way to stay in the GOAT conversation. And this time, it was during the UFC 318 Weigh-In Show. While playing a game about “UFC’s Unbreakable Records,” Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, and broadcaster RJ Clifford revealed a jaw-dropping stat: McGregor had eight straight UFC pay-per-view events that each pulled in over $1 million buys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They are –

AD

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor – 1.2M buys

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz I – 1.317M buys

UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II – 1.65M buys

UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor – 1.3M buys

UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib – 2.4M buys

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone – 1.35M buys

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor II – 1.5M buys

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor III – 1.8M buys

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

That’s a feat only Conor McGregor’s star power could achieve! We’re looking at a whopping total of more than $12.52 million in PPV buys, and even more impressive, over $90 million in overall gate revenue! It’s no surprise that Dana White has a real fondness for ‘The Notorious One.’ No other fighter has even come close to reaching that level of success. Aside from one heavyweight superstar who managed to achieve at least half of what McGregor did. Alright, let’s jump in and see who that is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brock Lesnar takes the second place after Conor McGregor with four consecutive million-buy pay-per-views

What does it take to match a superstar’s power? Well, another superstar, of course! Back in the UFC’s golden era, Brock Lesnar was that guy, the most recognizable heavyweight the promotion had ever seen. ‘The Beast’ might not have reached the same global fame as ‘The Notorious One,’ but he was undoubtedly one of the most bankable names in UFC history. Lesnar managed to pull off four over $1 million-dollar PPVs during his run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lesnar’s showdown with Randy Couture at UFC 91 got the ball rolling with more than 1,010,000 PPV buys, as he snagged the heavyweight title with a second-round TKO. Next up was UFC 100—his showdown with interim champ Frank Mir. ‘The Beast’ scored a savage first-round finish, contributing to the card pulling in a whopping 1,600,000 buys. After that, Lesnar brought the belt together by facing Shane Carwin at UFC 116, racking up another 1,160,000 buys.

At UFC 121, Lesnar finally lost his title to Cain Velasquez in what’s still considered one of the most memorable heavyweight bouts, racking up 1,050,000 PPV buys. That puts Lesnar right behind Conor McGregor as the only fighter to headline four PPV events that topped a million buys. That said, do you think any current UFC star has what it takes to reach that level of fame? Drop us a line in the comments below!