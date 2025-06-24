Norma Dumont Goes Viral for the Right Reasons as Kayla Harrison Put On UFC Alert

At 34, Kayla Harrison made a resounding impact earlier this month at UFC 316. At 34, Kayla Harrison left no doubt at UFC 316. The former two-time PFL lightweight champion dominated in her third UFC appearance, shining bright in the co-main event. Facing former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña, Harrison submitted the Venezuelan Vixen via second-round Kimura, claiming the UFC women’s bantamweight title. It’s jusr a perfect early birthday gift.

But Kayla Harrison wasn’t about to rest on her new crown. Just moments later at the post-fight presser interview, she made her next move clear. She called out none other than former two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who retired from MMA in 2023. The former Judoka invited Nunes into the cage for a face-off, setting the stage for what could be a historic showdown.

While Kayla Harrison basked in the spotlight, another contender was quietly plotting her own path to the title. Ranked #4 bantamweight Norma Dumont, currently on a five-fight win streak, last appeared at UFC 306 where she earned a solid decision victory over Irene Aldana. Now, with momentum on her side, she’s aiming straight at gold. However, ‘The Immortal’ knows there’s still one obstacle standing in her way.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Norma Dumont voiced her desire to face former champion Raquel Pennington — a bout she believes is the final piece in her title puzzle, “I think for me, that’s the fight that would really put me in title contention.” And when it comes to her thoughts on ‘Rocky’, the Brazilian didn’t mince words,

“For sure she’s strong, she’s tough, but I think I’m technically better,” Norma Dumont said of Raquel Pennington.“I’m faster, I’m stronger. I think this is a fight where we’ll get up there, and we’ll bang. It’s what the UFC wants to see, and I feel really good about this fight.”

via Imago UFC 316 in New Jersey Kayla Harrison in blue gloves of the United States faces Julianna Pena red gloves, also American, in the womens bantamweight title fight at UFC316, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, June7,2025. new jersey nj usa Copyright: xVANESSAxCARVALHOx

Not long ago, Raquel Pennington lost her title to Julianna Peña at UFC 307 — her most recent appearance inside the Octagon. Prior to that, the former two-time champion was riding an impressive six-fight win streak, having battled top contenders. While all signs currently point to Amanda Nunes as the likely next opponent for Kayla Harrison, the real question is if — and when — Norma Dumont will get her chance.

Ex-UFC referee casts doubt on women’s bantamweight division despite Kayla Harrison’s rise

Despite declaring in her post-fight interview that she’s ready to “bring women’s MMA to a whole new level,” newly crowned women’s bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison likely didn’t anticipate the pointed criticism from one of MMA’s most respected voices. Veteran referee Big John McCarthy — a figure who has seen the sport evolve over decades, both inside the cage and behind the scenes — doesn’t share the former champ’s optimism about the UFC’s current women’s bantamweight landscape.

Trailblazers like Ronda Rousey headlined the once marquee division, stacked with talent and fanfare. Before the rise of stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, Rousey was arguably the UFC’s biggest attraction, even headlining blockbuster events like UFC 193, which shattered pay-per-view records.Amanda Nunes would later carry that torch with dominant performances, but in recent years, the division’s momentum has stalled. What was once a thriving weight class has seen its relevance fade, struggling to maintain star power and public interest.

Even with Kayla Harrison stepping into the spotlight, McCarthy isn’t convinced it’s enough to revive the division. Speaking on his Weighing In podcast, McCarthy expressed his concerns,

“It’s weird, the way that, you know, the bantamweight division in the women’s [category] has gone. It was such an elite division for so long, and it’s not elite right now. There’s very few people just at the top, and you look down the list and most people go, ‘I haven’t even seen that person fight, I haven’t even heard of that person.’”

With Amanda Nunes now preparing for a potential return to the Octagon after years of retirement, the question is louder than ever — can the women’s bantamweight division reclaim the elite status it once held? Share your thoughts below.