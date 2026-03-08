“Not Even Close”: Dana White Talks Conor McGregor’s Return at UFC 326 Presser

Conor McGregor envisioned a return at the UFC White House event, but Dana White & Co. had other plans. If not a historic card like the White House card, then when would a superstar like McGregor return? Amid the speculations, the UFC head honcho has provided the latest update regarding the Irishman’s comeback.

“No,” said White while answering whether there’s an update on McGregor’s return during UFC 326 post-fight presser. “But we’re definitely talking to Conor, obviously… (Is there a timeline?) Not even close.”

Now, this comes as a shock, considering the recent teases coming from ‘The Notorious’. As such, McGregor has frequently noted that he is now ready to return to the Octagon. But according to the UFC president, that return is still very far.

Given that McGregor has been a huge draw and considering the hype surrounding him ahead of his potential return, White would look to book ‘The Notorious’ on a numbered event or international fight week. Combat Sports journalist, Ariel Helwani, pointed it out on multiple occasions, while disapproving of rumors of McGregor’s return to the White House Card.

That said, the Irishman last entered the UFC Octagon back in 2021, when he faced Dustin Poirier. However, contrary to expectations, McGregor suffered a broken leg, ultimately losing the bout. After undergoing rehabilitation, the former UFC double champion was set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in 2024.

However, due to a toe injury, McGregor was forced to withdraw, and since then, his return has been delayed for various reasons. Now, before Dana White’s comments, ‘The Notorious’ was speculated to make his return on the International Fight Week event of UFC, which will go down on July 11.

But with the latest updates, it will be interesting to see how the developments around McGregor’s return would unfold. While there are no fight dates, there are several opponents ready to face the Irishman. The list includes Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and even Michael Chandler. But does ‘The Notorious’ have someone in mind?

Conor McGregor is open to a fight against Charles Oliveira

UFC 326 just concluded at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the headliner bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for the BMF title. While Holloway entered the fight as the favorite, the bout turned out to be quite the opposite. Typically, in a BMF title fight, fans expect stand-up striking exchanges.

But Oliveira, with his prowess in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, outclassed ‘The Blessed’ with his grappling to get the unanimous decision win. While it was a technical masterclass from the Brazilian, many in the community, including Conor McGregor, lashed out at him. To that end, McGregor also opened up about fighting Oliveira.

“If they want, I’ll spank charlie (Charles Oliveira),” wrote McGregor on X.

With the hype around McGregor vs Chandler dying out, Dana White recently rejected the idea of booking the fight. And after UFC 326 loss, Holloway gets out of the picture, as all signs now point to McGregor vs. Oliveira fight for the BMF title. While ‘The Notorious’ is a former UFC double champion, Oliveira also reigned as the lightweight champion. Now, with him holding the BMF title, surely it can garner the interest of McGregor.

But then again, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the UFC. On that note, do you think McGregor fights Oliveira next? If so, when does that bout take place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!