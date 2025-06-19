“Not Single” Conor McGregor Advised to Avoid Nightclubs as Ibiza Brawl Goes Viral

While there are still no signs of Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon, the Irishman has found himself making the news anyway. The reason? A recent wild brawl on the sun-soaked island of Ibiza. A quick exchange, a sudden punch, and the man beside him hit the floor. Within minutes, the footage was everywhere.

Just another headline for a fighter who hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in nearly four years. But while fans debated what really happened, Chael Sonnen had questions of his own, and they weren’t about the punch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen didn’t mince words as he stated, “It’s very hard for me though, to break down this video and not give Conor a hard time for being out at a nightclub. I just think that’s a weird thing to do.” But the criticism didn’t stop there. Sonnen questioned McGregor’s motives, especially given his long-time relationship with fiancée Dee Devlin, with whom he shares four children.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The UFC veteran shared, “I think it’s a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink. I think it’s a very weird thing to do when… if the only goal that you’ve got is to drink when you own a liquor company, it’s very odd that you leave home.” Odd might be an understatement. Conor McGregor co-founded Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 and later sold his majority stake in a deal reportedly worth $600 million. He also owns two pubs in Dublin, the Black Forge Inn, which he acquired in 2020, and the Marble Arch, bought in 2021. So why step into someone else’s club when you have your own?

AD

As such, Sonnen piled on with what felt like exasperation as he continued, “Now we’re going to put all those together, you got to leave home, you got to be social while you’re partying always without the old lady. 100% of the time without her, but you own a restaurant. It would just seem very baffling that you would go in as a paid appearance or not, which is quite embarrassing.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 21:17:47, 16393792, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393792

The now-viral clip shows Conor McGregor on a platform inside the Ibiza nightclub, drink in hand, speaking to a man below. Moments later, he throws a left hand, seemingly missing the first punch but landing a clean second that sends the man stumbling to the floor. Reports indicate that club security quickly removed the man, while McGregor continued partying. No police were called, and no charges were filed.

For a man once obsessed with legacy and titles, McGregor’s recent headlines have been anything but golden. Chael Sonnen’s comments basically suggest that ‘The Notorious’ might be fighting the wrong battles in the wrong places. Because after all, this isn’t the first time his antics in a nightclub have landed him in trouble!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s list of misadventures grows even more with latest brawl in Ibiza

From Dublin bars to Ibiza dancefloors, Conor McGregor’s nightlife history reads like a chaotic highlight reel. Back in 2019, he was caught on camera punching an older man in a Dublin pub after a disagreement over his whiskey brand.

In 2024, fans were outraged again when videos showed McGregor clubbing with UFC stars like Michael Chandler and Alexander Volkanovski, just weeks before his planned UFC 303 comeback. Training? Nowhere in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Ibiza? That island seems to bring out something special in ‘The Notorious’. In 2022, he went viral again, not for a fight, but for stomping on a fan’s hat during his birthday bash after someone threw it at him. So, what does all this mean?

To top it all off, Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021. His last Octagon appearance ended in a broken leg. A comeback was scheduled for 2024, but a broken toe sidelined that, too. Now, his biggest battles seem to be fought under neon lights instead of spotlights in the cage. And while fans still hold out hope for one last run, each viral incident makes that dream feel more distant.