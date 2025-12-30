“Nothing Lasts Forever”: Israel Adesanya Opens Up on Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts

Essentials Inside The Story Israel Adesanya did not have it easy before his career took off

What was the final straw that had him against the ropes and almost finished him?

One of the very few but significant grudges that Adesanya still holds on to revealed

Even the most powerful individuals in combat sports have moments when they sound like your everyday people rather than champions. Israel Adesanya‘s recent conversation in Thailand had this very tone. At a time when his fighting future seems to be intentionally undefined, the former middleweight champion decided to discuss survival rather than success.

The timing here is what matters the most. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is coming off a difficult stretch inside the Octagon. But instead of deflecting with talks of a belt or comeback, he spoke about life, its highs and lows, and how to deal with it.

Israel Adesanya reflects on overcoming his darkest period

For Israel Adesanya, the lowest point didn’t come under bright UFC lights. It came long before the fame, in 2013. His relationship ended, his career was moving nowhere, and he felt lost. It was a time that he previously described as his personal “Great Depression.”

For ‘The Last Stylebender,’ it was a period so severe that it forced him to abandon stability and relocate to China in order to pursue something that still felt alive: fighting. Looking back, he frames it with clarity rather than fear.

The former UFC middleweight champion explained, “Nothing lasts forever. The sun will shine again. If it’s raining, the sun will shine again. And when it rains, enjoy it. It’s raining. You’re alive. You’re above ground. So no matter what happens, nothing lasts forever.”

‘Izzy’ admitted that 2013 pushed him to a dangerous mental edge. “That was my worst one,” he admitted. “I was like, man, is this how people feel before they k–l themselves?” The realization upset him—because he immediately realized how quietly individuals may slip into that position.

What stopped him, he says, was self-awareness and support. “I can never do that, because my spirit is strong. And I have a good support system around me, and also I know myself, so nothing lasts forever. The good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful. Enjoy it all.” Today, speaking from Thailand, he sounds grounded, admitting that years ago, things felt completely different.

Now, at 36, with losses behind him and no need to chase accolades, Israel Adesanya seems to be following a simpler mindset. The good passes, the bad passes, and so does the ugly. What really matters is to enjoy it all. It’s not the mindset of a man seeking to preserve his legacy. It’s the mindset of someone who learned how to stay. However, that does not mean he is all zen and holds no grudges.

Adesanya still holds a grudge over losing his middleweight title

That calm outlook doesn’t mean every chapter is closed. Some moments still stick with ‘The Last Stylebender,’ particularly those in which he thinks control was taken from him. After discussing how to stay grounded during difficult times, he acknowledged that one loss that still hurts him: the night he believes a world title slipped away before his UFC career ever began.

Looking back on his kickboxing career, Israel Adesanya cites his Glory middleweight title fight as a turning moment. “With Glory though, I just felt they screwed me out of a world title because they wanted the Dutch guy (Jason Wilnis) to win,” he said, claiming that it wasn’t just about losing a belt. It was about trust. He didn’t pretend that the decision hadn’t left him frustrated. “I’m a petty guy, so I hold grudges,” he added.

However, the bitterness is not absolute. Israel Adesanya promptly countered his own critique by mentioning what Glory did for him early on. ‘Izzy’ confessed that the promotion helped him grow his reputation and provided opportunities for aspiring kickboxers, including himself. That he made peace with these facts, despite having good reason for resentment, shows how Adesanya has grown as an individual inside and outside the cage.