“Oh My God”: Carlos Ulberg Stuns Fans as He Knocks Out Jiri Prochazka Despite Knee Injury

On a night built for statements, chaos stole the show. Jiri Prochazka walked into Miami chasing a second UFC title, supported by a crowd fascinated with his ‘samurai’ image. Across from him, Carlos Ulberg had the instruments but lacked the narrative. Not on a card where even Donald Trump sat cageside to see what was meant to be a coronation.

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Instead, it turned into something much stranger. ‘Denisa’ looked composed early on, reading exchanges and stepping forward with confidence. But, within moments, something changed. Carlos Ulberg’s movement began to break, with his right knee clearly weakened following an awkward step. It was the kind of injury that usually ends fights rather than define them.

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However, he continued to engage, despite the obvious damage. For Jiri Prochazka, it looked like the finish was only a matter of time. That’s when everything flipped. Ulberg planted just enough, timed it perfectly, and unleashed a check left hook that landed flush. The impact was immediate. Prochazka dropped, and the fight was over.

What looked like a slow collapse turned into one of the most shocking knockouts of the year. And the reaction was instant and divided. Some fans couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed. One fan wrote, “Oh my God, man, look at Carlos Ulberg’s leg just explode. And somehow, someway, he just beat Jiri.”

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More joined in with their shocked reactions, as one fan wrote, “THIS IS MMA! Carlos Ulberg was without a knee,” while another added, “Ulberg blew out his knee and KO’d Jiri. What else does 2026 have to offer?!”

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Many couldn’t help but express their amazement at seeing that unexpected finish. One fan wrote, “What a comeback win for Carlos Ulberg!” Another added, “This Carlitos is an animaaaal. 😲💥”

But there was another side to it. Questions began to circulate about Jiri Prochazka’s approach, with critics pointing to wasted opportunities and a moment of doubt that cost him everything. Several started to question his fight IQ, with many calling him the ‘dumbest’ fighter they had ever seen. This fan wrote, “Jiri is the lowest-IQ fighter of all time.”

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More joined in with similar tweets, as a fan shared, “Jiri is the dumbest fighter I’ve seen in a long time,” followed by, “When you start acting like a cocky, arrogant idiot, you deserved to get knocked out.” The accusation of getting cocky kept following Jiri Prochazka around after that finish at UFC 327: “That man saw that his opponent was injured and got cocky.”

In the end, none of this takes away from what occurred inside the Octagon. This was more than just a knockout; it was a collision of survival, instinct, and timing colliding in one impossible moment. On a fight card full of stars and expectations, at UFC 327, a one-legged fighter stole the show and the belt. But what if we tell you Jiri Prochazka actually saw this defeat coming? Well, he kinda did.

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Jiri Prochazka predicted the one trait that would overpower him at UFC 327

That moment of hesitation—what many are now calling overconfidence—feels different when you consider what Jiri Prochazka had already said just days before the fight. Because, going into UFC 327, he didn’t just recognize Carlos Ulberg as dangerous; he predicted exactly how it could happen.

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Not explosiveness or power, but patience was named as the one trait that could overpower him. And in the end, that’s exactly what caught him. ‘Denisa’ knew what he was getting into. He had already experienced it with Alex Pereira, a fighter he described as a master of waiting, choosing the right moment rather than forcing it.

Carlos Ulberg, in his eyes, posed a similar threat.

“His most dangerous (trait) is his patience,” Jiri Prochazka told TNT Sports ahead of UFC 327. “He’s a patient fighter; he knows how to wait for his moment in the fight. But I like the pressure; I like the pressure.

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“This is what I have changed, and of course, in the fight, you need to be patient. Alex is the master of patience, to wait for his moment. That was a big learning experience for me.”

Ironically, the same scenario played out. While ‘Denisa’ pressed forward, recognizing a wounded opponent, Carlos Ulberg remained composed long enough to find the shot that mattered. And this is what makes the finish feel less like a fluke and more like a lesson fulfilled.

The injury created the illusion of control, but patience turned it into a trap. Jiri Prochazka promised he’d find the moment to finish, but instead he walked into one that had been waiting for him. In a fight defined by chaos, the calmest decision in the room decided everything at UFC 327.