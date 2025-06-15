Olympic Medalist & UFC Star Send Clear Message to US President Donald Trump on 79th Birthday

Back in the early 2000s, the UFC was fighting for survival as venues across the country refused to host what they called a “violent sport.” Amid the chaos, Donald Trump stepped in as a savior. He opened the doors of his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, hosting UFC 30 and UFC 31 in 2001, offering the struggling promotion a lifeline and much-needed legitimacy. Decades later, the bond between Trump and the UFC remains strong, built on mutual respect. As the former POTUS celebrates his 79th birthday, the MMA community has come forward to wish him a very happy birthday.

Taking to his X handle, former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo extended his heartfelt message for Donald Trump on his 79th birthday. He wrote, “Wanted to wish the POTUS a happy 79th birthday. Thank you, President Trump for unselfishly putting America first and making a difference in our country. I love Trump! Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump.”

Furthermore, longtime Trump supporter and former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington also extended his wishes to the POTUS by uploading a photo of the two together, “Happy Birthday President Trump.” Well, if you are not living under a rock, then you would know that most of the UFC and Trump have a good relationship. Back when Trump was rallying for his second presidential term, the UFC CEO openly extended a helping hand to him.

Not only Dana White, but the entire UFC came out in full force to endorse Donald Trump. From Ali Abdelaziz to Justin Gaethje to Beneil Dariush and others, many actively supported Trump until he became President. Even Joe Rogan, who once criticized Trump, supported him in the elections. Well, their relationship will remain strong as long as Dana White has the helm of the UFC. Interestingly, when the UFC CEO became the cover piece of Forbes, Donald Trump texted him. What did he say? Let’s find out.

Dana White showcases Donald Trump’s heartwarming message after Forbes

Back in February, the UFC CEO, Dana White, was the poster boy for the business magazine that labeled the UFC CEO the “Populist Capitalist.” and guess who came forward first to congratulate him for his latest achievement? It was none other than the POTUS who texted the UFC CEO a message for his success.

While talking to the media, Dana White recalled a moment when his phone lit up—it was a message from President Donald Trump. The message came just hours before Trump was scheduled to address Congress. White read the text aloud to the Associated Press, saying: “You deserve the cover, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Trump,” the message read. “I shouldn’t even be mentioned in the context of your tremendous success—not even mentioned.”

This just goes to show how deep their relationship is, as Dana White has always referred to Donald Trump as the man who saved the UFC when no one else would. With Trump continuing to attend pay-per-view events, it remains to be seen how far their relationship will go.