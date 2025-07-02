Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Shares Heartfelt Moment With Olympic Teammate After Huge Track and Field Achievement

“Obviously, throws like that don’t happen often, and doing it on my first one was pretty cool,” Mya Lesnar said, reflecting on her historic moment at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. It’s fair to say that Brock Lesnar’s daughter is now carving her own legacy, much like her father did in a different arena. But Mya didn’t just claim the spotlight for herself. She also celebrated the achievement with her teammate.

Just a few weeks ago, Mya Lesnar made history at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, delivering a staggering 19.01-meter throw on her very first attempt. She was well ahead of the competition, with Illinois’ Abria Smith trailing behind her at 18.85 meters. However, even that didn’t hold second place for long. Lesnar followed up with another massive 18.87-meter throw, reclaiming the runner-up spot as well! It was a truly groundbreaking performance.

Brock’s daughter added another title to her name after already winning the indoor championship in 2024. She also became the first Colorado State athlete in 20 years to capture outdoor national glory. Now a four-time All-American, Mya’s staggering performance even earned her a massive shoutout from teammate and Olympian Jorinde van Klinken.

In terms of achievements, the Dutch star isn’t far behind. Jorinde van Klinken, a Tokyo Olympics qualifier, recently won the women’s discus with a 64.61m throw at the Madrid 2025 European Athletics Team Championships. Both Jorinde and Mya trained at Arizona State University, building a close friendship through their time on the track and field team. Showing her support, the Dutch praised her historic performance via Instagram Story, writing, “Dreams do come true,” which Mya proudly reshared with two heart emojis.

But that’s not all. Brock Lesnar’s daughter’s achievement becomes even more special because she has won all these titles representing Colorado State University. How, you ask? It’s because she has also gone through her fair share of struggles and performed without many of the equipment and facilities available to athletes from bigger programs.

Mya Lesnar opens about competing for Colorado State University

One of the most special things Mya Lesnar revealed about her NCAA Track and Field Championship win was doing it with limited equipment. Representing Colorado State University, which is definitely a prestigious school. But it’s not part of the Big Ten Conference. Schools like the University of Southern California, Penn State, and Ohio State typically receive much higher sports funding and access to better training resources.

So, talking about the struggles, Mya at the press conference said, “We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1, and we don’t have all the resources. You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need an old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in.”

That’s the result of what a strong team and dedicated coach can do. Battling against the odds to produce champions like Mya. At just 24 years old, she still has a long road ahead, filled with opportunities for even more achievements and medals. Recently, Joe Rogan also had heaps and praise for her as well. With her talent and mindset, Mya’s future looks very bright in track and field. So, with that being said, how far do you see her going in track and field? Please comment down below!