Gable Steveson MMA Debut: Opponent, Record, Weight Class, Date, Venue, and Livestream Details

A gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, three age-group world titles, 2023 U.S. Open and Final X titles, and many more—the list of achievements for 25-year-old Gable Steveson is long and illustrious. However, his career has had twists and turns that only a Hollywood movie could have seen. In September 2021, he signed with WWE, becoming the second Olympic gold medalist after Kurt Angle to join the promotion. But that wasn’t his destiny.

He was released from the promotion in May 2024 after failing to make an impact. However, he isn’t a quitter, as he signed a three-year rookie deal with the Buffalo Bills in the same month. Yet again, though, he was released in August 2024. Now, fresh off his second place at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in March 2025, the two-time NCAA Division I champion has a new sport to conquer, as an announcement indicated Steveson is set for his pro MMA debut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Gable Steveson fighting?

Steveson is set to make his debut on September 12 at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 217 in the heavyweight division. The fight is scheduled to unfold in Minnesota at Mystic Lake Casino against Braden Peterson—live on UFC Fight Pass. This will mark his first MMA fight, which means his record is 0-0. Notably, the LFA is one of the top regional promotions in the United States of America. They frequently produce athletes who find their way to the UFC. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise if someday the 25-year-old knocks on Tom Aspinall’s door, which he wants to do.

via Imago Imago

However, Gable Steveson’s decorated wrestling record looks a lot nicer than his MMA record. In freestyle wrestling, he is undefeated in senior international competition, with a 4–0 Olympic record and victories at the 2023 U.S. Open, Final X, and age-group world titles. Turning to his collegiate folkstyle record, things start to look even better. In his home state of Minnesota, his record is 85–2, including 14–1 in the 2024–25 season, with his only NCAA loss in the 285-pound final to Wyatt Hendrickson in March.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While Steveson’s debut has brought him one step closer to the UFC, it might have taken him one step back from an interesting rematch.

The Steveson vs. Hendrickson rematch was being discussed

A potential rematch between Gable Steveson and 2025 NCAA heavyweight champion Wyatt Hendrickson was on the horizon. Real American Freestyle (RAF) CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein suggested that the promotion was in conversation with Steveson, who already has an apparel line with Takedown, RAF’s new partner. “There’s no signed contract, but we’ve been in conversation,” Bronstein said.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Hendrickson stunned the wrestling world in March when he handed Steveson his first loss in 70 matches with a dramatic late takedown in the NCAA Division I finals. Fresh off his victory over Steveson, Hendrickson is set to headline RAF’s inaugural event on August 30 in Cleveland. However, with Steveson debuting with LFA, the future of this exciting rematch has become uncertain. In case LFA allows Steveson to continue wrestling with RAF, it’s possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The MMA community must be glad to have Gable Steveson enter the sport, but whether he eventually makes his way to the UFC is yet to be seen. What do you think? Does Steveson have what it takes to please Dana White?