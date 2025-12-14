Once 525 Lbs, UFC Heavyweight Wins Over Fans and Secures $50K in Record-Breaking Fight

At UFC Vegas 112, Steven Asplund just made an iconic debut as he beat Sean Sharaf in a 2nd round knockout. But long before ‘Concrete’ became a pro MMA fighter, he fought a different battle. A battle with obesity. He weighed over 500 pounds at one point and faced a lot of bullying for being overweight. Which is why, when he finally gave that winning speech of fulfilling his UFC fighting dream, his words became a true inspiration for many.

“I used to be 525 pounds. I came from humble beginnings. My father fought for everything he had and raised himself, same thing with my mother. They fought for everything they have, built up three boys, my father trained and had a full-time job to support us. To be able to make it to the UFC and have a debut and share it with my father, the most beautiful and wonderful man I know,” Asplund said at the Octagon interview.

After the Minnesota native’s amazing performance against Sean Sharaf, the UFC decided to make his debut win even more special by awarding him $50,000, which he learned about later. However, coming back to his inspiring speech, Asplund addressed how bullies targeted him in the past, but he built confidence through sheer hard work.

“I was fat, I was bullied my whole life. I just want every other little kid who’s been bullied, or felt like they’re not good enough or worthy. You are, you don’t have to be ashamed of your body. I look disgusting, I know I do. A lot of people have s— to say, but be confident.”

As per Fox9, the Minnesota native had a healthy appetite from his childhood. Because of that reason, Asplund didn’t have much trouble eating multiple meals in a day. But the problem started when the heavyweight fighter’s eating habits went out of control, mixed with his inactivity. Still, he found meaning in life through MMA and eventually became a sensation.

And what’s more, according to UFC database stats, Asplund broke Andrei Arlovski’s record of landing 152 strikes in a 3-round heavyweight fight, landing 170 strikes against Sean Sharaf at UFC Vegas 112. So, after the 265er’s victory, the fans couldn’t hold their appreciation as they showed their supportive reactions.

Steven Asplund earns fans’ respect for his standout showing at UFC Vegas 112

A fan chimed in and wrote, “He doesn’t look disgusting, he looks like a dude who had a rough path and worked his a** off for a better life. Respect, this stuff is inspiring.”

Absolutely! Steven Asplund worked on his health, fitness, and on his craft to be a better MMA fighter, and his hard work paid off massively. Following this really heartwarming comment, another fan wrote about his performance to be, “Absolute beast mode 👑👑”.

The 27-year-old heavyweight just entered the UFC, but another user believes he’s destined to become famous and it won’t take many fights to do so, “This guy’s going to be a star if he wins his next 2 fights.”

It’s true, if Asplund wins his next fights, then he’ll definitely get a strong contender next.

Well, as the fans have been definitely happy with his performance, some also noticed Asplund credited his parents for supporting him through tough times, writing, “This hit deep. From being bullied to living his dream and honoring his parents, moments like this are what sports are really about.” Again, the Minnesota juggernaut crediting his parents was definitely a heartfelt moment.

Going even beyond, another fan commented, “Not just a UFC debut but a message to every kid who was told they weren’t enough. Respect.” This might be the most impactful reaction. There are many kids who don’t pursue their interests because of bullying or other circumstances. So, they can absolutely take inspiration from Steven Asplund and move forward with their passion.

That said, as the ex-525-pounder has entered the UFC, maintaining great shape, what do you think his future will be? Let us know in the comments section below.