Once Told He Had Months To Live, Ray J Hospitalized After KO Loss Amid Fight Fixing Investigation

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized in Las Vegas ever since his knockout loss at Brand Risk 14 this past weekend, and the situation seems far more serious given his already troubling heart condition.

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According to TMZ, Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood, checked himself into a hospital just two hours after his MMA-style fight against YouTuber Supa Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14 at the UFC Apex on Saturday. According to the outlet, The One Wish singer has remained there while the doctors continue to investigate if the singer had a concussion as a result of the knockout in the second round. Meanwhile, they’re also monitoring issues involving his heart beating unusually slow.

And this is especially what makes the entire situation feel much darker. Earlier this year, Ray J revealed that he had been dealing with serious health problems after being hospitalized for pneumonia and cardiac complications as a result of his history of substance misuse. A few months ago, during an Instagram live session, he even said that doctors told him he only had months to live.

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“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” he said in the video. “That’s what they say. My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went hard. And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me.”

With such a problematic history of medical complications, many are now questioning why he was allowed to enter the cage in the first place. Before the fight against Supa Hot Fire even happened, Ray J repeatedly framed the match almost like a reckless final challenge rather than normal influencer entertainment.

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During the press conference for the event, he even went as far as saying that he is willing to die in the ring.

“You want to see me die, bro?” Ray J answered an audience member who asked about his earlier claims of dying soon. “That’s why I’m putting it all in the ring. If this n—- can really do it, he’ll kill me in the ring. I’m dying for mine, n—-. I’m not just fighting for me, I’m fighting for my kids.”

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Then came the actual knockout. During the second round, Supa Hot Fire landed a left hook that clearly left the 45-year-old singer disoriented, causing him to stumble against the ropes and collapse awkwardly to the canvas.

The video quickly went viral online, but now, with reports of hospitalization and heart issues surfacing, the moment suddenly feels a lot less funny than it initially did. To make matters even worse, the fight is also under investigation now for allegedly being fixed.

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Adin Ross promises to investigate Ray J vs. Supa Hot Fire

The hospitalization report had already made the entire Ray J situation problematic for streamer Adin Ross and his Brand Risk promotions. But it seems the bizarre influencer combat match has now escalated into a full-fledged scandal with claims of the fight being fixed.

The claims erupted after Ray J took the microphone following his knockout loss and tried to suggest that there had been some sort of “plan” before the bout between him and his opponent, Supa Hot Fire.

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“Yo, I thought we had a plan!” Ray J said on the mic. “Like a motherf—–. For real, my n—-? That’s janky as f—. I don’t wanna say too much because I don’t wanna get anybody in trouble, but damn, my n—-. N—-, we took an L tonight. I gotta talk to this n—- about this. How much money we lost!”

The comments instantly went viral because viewers were already suspicious about how strangely the fight unfolded, particularly during the first round, when Supa Hot Fire barely threw punches until the knockout in round two.

Adin Ross has now stated that Brand Risk will open an investigation into the matter. Speaking on a livestream, the influencer stated that he and co-organizer Jordan Galen are investigating why Ray J made such comments, as well as reviewing the fight itself.

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“It comes to Ray J, for example, saying what he said. It’s bulls—,” Adin Ross said on his livestream. “I need to figure out what the f— went on, bro. I do. Ray J, obviously, when he said I have the fight, Supa Hot not throwing a f—–g punch, like in the first round. We need to look into that; we need to investigate that.”

But according to the livestreamer, the knockout itself makes the fixing claim hard to accept.

“It wasn’t; the actual fighting wasn’t rigged,” Adin Ross said. “Like, you knocked Ray J out. He might be like, ‘Oh, bro, like, you lost my money.’

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“If Supa got knocked the f— out, or if Supa lost, that would have been a different discussion.”

And when claims like this start circulating about a licensed event inside the UFC Apex overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, especially one that is already drowning in controversy, it becomes nearly impossible to differentiate internet entertainment from something that might possibly become a much bigger problem.

For their part, Brand Risk Promotions also revealed on their Instagram that they were launching an internal investigation into the fight led by an attorney and former federal prosecutor to determine if the fight was fixed. So, for now, it remains to be seen how the entire controversy unfolds.