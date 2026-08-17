ONE Championship Fighter Hospitalized After Horrific Accident Days Before Scheduled Bout

Renowned ONE Championship fighter Suriyanlek P. Yenying was hospitalized after being struck by a van while jogging, just days before his scheduled Muay Thai bout in Thailand. According to local reports, a white Toyota passenger van collided with the 29-year-old, whose legal name is Suriyan Theannok, while he was training along Khlong Prem road in Pathum Thani province.

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As per a report from local outlet Thairath Online, the incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on August 15, 2026. Sam Khok police responded after receiving a report of a van striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found Suriyanlek lying in the roadside grass, wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and white boxing shorts. He was training with two to three fellow boxers who regularly jogged that same route; the van approached from behind and grazed him, throwing him off the road and sliding him more than 20 meters. His training partners called police and helped coordinate the rescue before he was rushed to Sam Khok hospital.

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Thairath’s report also noted that the white Toyota van, registered in Thailand’s Ayutthaya province, was still parked at the scene when police arrived, its left front headlight broken and hood dented. The driver remained at the scene as well, and police have taken him in for questioning to investigate the incident further.

Initial examination at Sam Khok hospital found no wounds or fractures on Suriyanlek’s body, only a head concussion. He was then transferred to Krung Siam Saint Carlos Hospital for further evaluation, with fellow boxers and his gym owner staying close by to monitor his condition.

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This isn’t the first time a ONE fighter’s camp has been disrupted by a serious road accident. Last November, former ONE heavyweight champion Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane was involved in a serious car accident in Dubai just days before his scheduled title rematch against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 in Tokyo, forcing him out of the card entirely. Kane wasn’t seriously injured in the long run, but the accident cost him months of recovery time before he returned in May 2026 to finally face Malykhin again, a fight he ultimately lost.

Meanwhile, some encouraging updates regarding Suriyanlek’s condition have also started making the rounds, with reports claiming that he is alive and well.

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ONE Championship Fighter Suriyanlek Receives Positive Health Update After Accident

While the early details of the crash were alarming, more encouraging updates about Suriyanlek’s condition have since started to circulate.

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“Suriyanlek has undergone a CT scan,” Nak Muaythai’s Instagram account posted. “Thankfully, no brain bleeding or broken bones were found. He is conscious, communicating normally, and has only suffered body soreness from the impact. No serious external injuries have been reported. He remains under close medical observation for now. # 🥊 Fight on August 21 in doubt.”

The same account noted that Suriyanlek’s team is still evaluating his condition, meaning there’s still a chance his hometown fight hasn’t been completely ruled out.

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“The accident happened just days before Suriyanlek is scheduled to compete at ONE Lumpinee on August 21,” Nak Muaythai added. “His gym and medical team will need to assess his physical condition and neurological health before deciding whether he will be cleared to compete as scheduled. Wishing Suriyanlek a full and speedy recovery.”

It’s genuinely good news that nothing more serious turned up on his scans. Still, after an accident this frightening, his medical team will likely want him to take real time to recover, both physically and mentally, before clearing him for competition. Most of the rest of the August 21 card remains intact regardless of what’s decided in his case.

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With that, well wishes go out to Suriyanlek P. Yenying as he continues his recovery, with an update on his status for the August 21 card expected in the coming days.