$184M Richer Joe Rogan’s Shredded Physique Sparks Hilarious Comparison With 6’4 WWE Star

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is not just an advocate for mixed martial arts, but also for maintaining fitness. The soon-to-be 58-year-old sports a massively jacked physique at an age when most people are affected by Father Time, or the passage of time. Meanwhile, one of his comedian friends and a fellow podcast host, Bryan Callen, compared Rogan’s physique to a WWE legend with a pretty hilarious take.

During a recent edition of The Fighter vs The Kid podcast, hosts Bryan Callen and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub brought up an article about Joe Rogan, which caught the former’s attention for a different matter. While looking at an image of the UFC commentator, he seemed taken aback to see how muscular Rogan really was, saying, “Joe’s looking very thick,” on their YouTube show.

Well, Brendan Schaub seemed to agree with Bryan Callen, claiming, “You gotta calm down. He’s too jacked.” But it was the other comment that the former UFC fighter disagreed with. Callen seemed to picture Joe Rogan as being a “miniature version” of former WWE champion and future Hall of Famer, Batista, while mentioning his Filipino roots. Schaub was understandably surprised with that comparison since the former WWE superstar is almost a foot taller than Rogan, standing 6’4” tall, although he’s worth $184 million less than the UFC commentator.

“He’s starting to look like… the professional wrestler; Filipino guy who’s in Guardians of the Galaxy,” said Bryan Callen. A surprised Brendan Schaub replied, “Batista?” But Callen added, “Yeah… [Batista may be 6’4”], but he’s [Rogan] looking a little bit like a miniature version.”



Batista, now known as Dave Bautista after his move to Hollywood, sported one of the most muscular physiques in WWE history. That, along with his stellar charisma, propelled him to stardom. But it’s funny that Bryan Callen mentioned Joe Rogan being jacked and looking like Batista since the professional wrestler-turned- actor has changed his physique drastically, dropping a lot of pounds.

But guess what? This isn’t the first time Joe Rogan has been compared to Batista by his friends. In fact, Ari Shaffir had a similar thing to say to Joe Rogan on the set of his $250 million JRE podcast. Here’s what he had to say.

Ari Shaffir also claims Joe Rogan looks like Dave Batista

A few years ago, Joe Rogan, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer, and Ari Shaffir convened for a JRE episode. Apparently, at one point during the episode, the host decided to step on the scale to check his weight, and for that, he took off his hoodie and his pants, but Shaffir turned everyone’s attention from Rogan’s weight to his appearance after witnessing the 57-year-old’s bloated stomach.

An astonished Ari Shaffir said, “You look like the dude from f—ing Guardians of the Galaxy!” Remember, he didn’t exactly take Dave Batista’s name, but the role he played in the Marvel movies. His Guardians of the Galaxy character, Drax, is also shown as a bloated version of the former WWE and current Hollywood star. It appears that there are many people who think Rogan looks like that character rather than the actor himself, who’s a different man right now.

Regardless of the hilarious comparison, Joe Rogan’s dedication to fitness is admirable because he’s been able to work out even when he’s a pretty busy man. And to continue doing it in his late 50s is pretty commendable. Nevertheless, let us know what you think. Does Rogan really look like the “guy from Guardians of the Galaxy?” Drop your comments below.