$140B Reason Discovered Behind Dana White’s Absence From UFC 316 Weigh-Ins and Press Conference

There was a noticeable difference on UFC 316 fight week, and it wasn’t because the fights weren’t stacked. The adrenaline was high, the trash talk was flowing, and the rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley had fans excited. But one familiar face was absent from the chaos. Dana White, who is normally at the forefront when things get tense, wasn’t around. No press conference appearance, no weigh-in face-offs. Nothing. But where was he?

Well, it turns out, while his fighters were cutting weight and facing questions, the UFC head honcho was in Missouri, promoting Phorm Energy, his new sugar-free energy drink. It’s not a side hustle either. He’s partnered with $140 billion worth Anheuser-Busch and 1st Phorm to make a significant impact in the thriving $2 billion energy drink market.

Cameras saw him beaming at the launch ceremony, promoting the product, and shaking hands. Meanwhile, back in Newark, his absence was noticeable. Some fans brushed it off. Others couldn’t resist but ask whether Dana White had checked out. And it’s more than just missing a few events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This has become a pattern. He also skipped the UFC 315 post-fight presser. So, it seems like his attention might be shifting elsewhere. However, the UFC CEO has always been a businessman first. He’s never been afraid to chase huge moves. But there’s still a strange vibe about it.

For years, Dana White has been more than just a promoter. He’s been the UFC’s heartbeat, making press conferences engaging, fights exciting, and controversy feel like theater. When he’s absent during fight week, especially on a card as large as this one, it’s hard not to feel something is shifting.

The fighters did their duty. The public appearances went on. But without Dana White, it didn’t feel quite right. Perhaps he is evolving. Perhaps he is taking a step back. Perhaps he’s just looking for a different type of opportunity after 24 years of running this company.

Whatever the cause, one thing is certain: the UFC without Dana front and center?—It hits a little differently. And fans are starting to notice. So, is he finally retiring soon? Well, the chances of that happening are slim if we take his own words into account.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White reveals his thoughts on retirement

Just as it seems that Dana White is about to go on a new adventure and quit the UFC, the head honcho made it clear that he is not leaving—not by choice, at least. The same man who has been noticeably absent from weigh-ins and press conferences recently also swore that he will be the last to turn the lights off when all is said and done.

So, which Dana White are we actually seeing? One who is expanding into energy drinks and skipping events, or the one who is still fixated on the daily grind of fight promotion? According to him, it is still the latter.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Dana White reiterated what he’s been saying for years: he doesn’t just enjoy fighting; he needs it. For him, retirement is not even a topic of conversation. “I’m not wired like that,” he explained. “I will never retire. Ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The conviction in his speech is the same that propelled MMA from the shadows to a billion-dollar status. It’s not about money anymore; he has more than enough. It’s all about purpose. Obsession. The itch that never goes away. So maybe the missed events aren’t a sign of declining interest. Perhaps they’re just a man shifting gears, juggling new projects while still holding the UFC steering wheel.

He may not be everywhere at once anymore, but if you think he’s checking out—he’d probably laugh in your face. White has stated clearly that he will continue to grind till his death. As he said, “I will keep dogging this out until the day I drop dead. I love it, 100 percent.”