$106.5M Top NFL Star Reveals UFC Title Dream After Dana White Endorsement

When it comes to NFL players, the UFC isn’t a stranger to adding athletes to its roster, especially in the heavyweight division. For instance, former heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, was a known NFL star in Dana White’s promotion. So was New York Giants’ Matt Mitrione. However, although they were good competitors, they didn’t reach a championship level. Still, White believes this NFL star just might be able to become one. Who is it?

It’s actually National Football League standout Maxx Crosby, who revealed that White got seriously interested in signing him. As a star Las Vegas Raiders player, Crosby’s extended contract reportedly gives him $106.5 million, with $91 million guaranteed and $35.5 million per year. That’s some serious cash in the bank. Even with that stellar fortune, Crosby says White is eyeing him for the UFC, convinced he could become a champion in the coming years.

Maxx Crosby reveals Dana White sees a future UFC champion in him

“It’s funny. Hunter Campbell and Dana. They are hilarious, and they are fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I’m gonna be the heavyweight champion. I’m that type of person that’s never gonna put a limit on what I do. I live one life, but I definitely have certain things that I wanna accomplish and things I wanna do, and I’m never gonna close the door on opportunity. So I truly don’t know,” the NFL superstar told CBS Sports in an interview.

Well, as the UFC sees a strong potential in the Las Vegas Raiders star, it didn’t happen overnight. Dana White and Maxx Crosby share a friendly bond, with the UFC CEO even praising his fighting abilities on an episode of the Rush podcast. White also invited Crosby to the UFC headquarters in Vegas to talk football, MMA, and everything in between. That said, what about Maxx’s martial arts background made the head honcho endorse him so much?

The NFL star hasn’t competed in professional martial arts. However, he trained with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland about three years ago. The famous sports figures went into a sparring session, and Crosby held his own against a literal former UFC champ, even though it was just a friendly match. Furthermore, Crosby also showed support for ‘Tarzan’ against Dricus du Plessis. Based on that experience, the 28-year-old feels convinced he could step into the Octagon because fighting genuinely fires him up.

“Body went through a lot. But if it makes sense at the time, and if that’s in my heart and soul that I wanna go out there and compete, it might just happen, you never know. But yeah, I love fighting, and I definitely got the right mentality and athleticism, the power and speed. It’s just about putting that all together and being fully in,” Crosby added.

Now, as the uber-famous American football star discussed possibly fighting in the UFC with title ambitions in mind, questions naturally arise about whether he’s trained enough. Surprisingly, the Michigan native does have some solid MMA training, at least in one discipline, which gives him a real shot if he decides to leap.

A closer look at the NFL star’s MMA training background

In most other sports, the use of MMA as an additional method to amplify an athlete’s ability in their field has become the norm. Maxx Crosby’s revelation confirms this trend. The defensive end trains in boxing to enhance his athleticism and improve his performance on the field.

“I box every single day after practice. During training camp, I’ve boxed every single day. It’s an everyday part of my routine; hand speed, technique, understanding distance, all those things are super important. It’s a direct translation to pass rush and D-line play,” the Las Vegas Raiders defender said, as per a Fox 5 Vegas article in 2023.

“I walk around the building, and everywhere I turn I’m using my hands and I’m throwing punches, that’s just who I am. I really love and am intrigued by boxing, especially, and that’s something I feel has continued to help me ascend as a player,” Crosby added.

That said, as the NFL star has shown massive interest in performing in the UFC, will he eventually find his way onto the roster? Let us know in the comments section below.