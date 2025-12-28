One Swing, No Contact, and a Bizarre MMA Finish Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To

Professional fighting has always been about winning the big one, the championships, the titles, and getting those high-echelon accolades. In MMA, not all fighters tend to play it safe while chasing the ultimate goal. Some fighters like to get creative and bust out moves that their opponents least expect them to. A video of a fighter’s creative attempt, turning out to be an embarrassing one, has been going viral on social media.

When the fighters execute their moves well, they earn praise from the crowd, but when they fail, the joke’s on them. That’s exactly what unfolded in a Chinese MMA promotion, where one fighter’s attempt ended in humiliation rather than glory. And the fans are having a field day with it.

At JCK Fight Night 114, a female bantamweight matchup took place between New Zealand’s Brooke Pritchard, who represents Israel Adesanya‘s City Kickboxing gym, and a debutante, Mile Ashtari. As the bell rang for the first round, the first-timer walked toward her opponent and attempted to land a spinning back fist, trying to get creative in her debut fight.

However, the decision to pull out that move turned out to be detrimental because Melika Ashtari’s shoulder popped out, leading to the medical team checking her out. After a brief examination, the debutant was declared unable to continue, and a TKO win was awarded to the Australian MMA prospect.

This kind of end to a fight is as rare as they come, and fans were pretty quick to share their thoughts. Not only did they mock the fighter, but shared some hilarious reactions to what has to be one of the most bizarre moments in the sport.

Fans take jibes at the MMA fighter after botching her move

The aforementioned fight was over before it truly began, so understandably, fans were baffled. “Wtf did I just watch?” said one fan on Instagram. The fan blurted after summing up the sheer absurdity of the strike missing its target and self-destructing instead. Another user on Instagram quipped, “Sole not the ghost Kimura.” He basically found it hilarious that the fighter’s shoulder gave out and popped with any actual contact, neither with the opponent, with the cage, nor with the mat.

The fans continued to mock Melika Ashtari, even though it was her first professional fight. The inexperience was evident, but with comments like, “TKO via air swing is different,” fans made it clear that the MMA fighter should have calculated her move before going for it. After all, it was she who had to pay the price. However, not everyone was in the mood for jokes. Some were seriously worried about Ashtari.

A fan wrote, “Torn labrum. Go get surgery and recover. Takes 3-6 months,” laying out the implications of getting such an injury by an MMA fighter. These things don’t happen just in actual fights. They happen in training, too. While fighters like to stay active, Melika Ashtari will have to sit out for a while just after opening her professional account with that fight against Brooke Pritchard. So, some fans showed empathy towards her.

Others called out the matchmakers of the Chinese MMA promotion, stating that fighters should be taking on each other if they have the same level of experience inside the cage. “Wishing the opponent a speedy recovery, but still don’t understand the matchmakers choosing the opponents for the fighters according to height rather than by experience level,” he wrote, suggesting that a fighter’s stature doesn’t tell the entire story.

Well, how would you have reacted if you had witnessed it live? Drop your comments below.