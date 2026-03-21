Ong-Bak Star Tony Jaa Inspires Fans After Winning Battle Against Stage Three Cancer

Back in 2024, various Thai media outlets reported that action legend Tony Jaa was diagnosed with stage 3 gallbladder cancer. Since that report circulated, it has now been nearly two years since the Ong-Bak star began battling the life-threatening disease. He’s famous for taking on dozens of foes with his fists and feet, but Tony Jaa’s stage 3 cancer diagnosis turned out to be his biggest opponent. His victory over the disease is proving to be his most inspiring performance yet.

According to reports, Tony Jaa developed severe abdominal pain and jaundice while filming one of his movies. Following a detailed check, doctors found cancerous cells affecting both his bile duct and liver. As a result, surgeons reportedly removed 26 cancerous lesions during the operation, making him cancer-free. Now, Jaa is reportedly going through rehabilitation while planning a return to the film industry.

“Great news to close the week: Legendary Thai martial artist and action star Tony Jaa, best known worldwide for Ong-Bak, has revealed that he has defeated stage 3 bile duct cancer after quietly battling the disease over the past two years,” Muay-Thai authority posted on Instagram. “Speaking at an awards ceremony on March 12, the 50-year-old star, born Panom Yeerum, shared that he stepped away from the spotlight while undergoing an intense medical fight that included an eight-hour surgery followed by chemotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem first surfaced after Jaa experienced jaundice and severe abdominal pain following a film shoot. Doctors later discovered cancer affecting both his bile duct and liver, and surgeons ultimately removed 26 cancerous lesions during the procedure. Now declared cancer-free, the Thai action icon is gradually rebuilding his strength through rehabilitation while preparing for a return to the film industry, with his stunt team already regrouping to develop new martial arts projects 🙏💪 @tonyjaaofficial,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTA – Muay Thai Authority (@muaythaiauthority) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, before Tony Jaa became a global action phenomenon, he was an accomplished Muay Thai fighter. Training from the young age of 10, the Thai superstar also competed professionally and worked as a stuntman under filmmaker Panna Rittikrai before eventually stepping into action movies. Because of Jaa’s extraordinary Muay Thai skills, he got the opportunity to play the lead role as Ting in Ong-Bak 1, which later turned into a cult-classic trilogy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Ong-Bak star has seen the lowest of lows and bounced back, fans have been feeling inspired by Jaa’s story and have decided to share their reactions. So, without any further ado, let’s check them out.

Fans react to Tony Jaa’s battle with stage 3 cancer

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Such great news. Congratulations with all of my heart 🥹❤️.” Carrying the same wholesome sentiment, another fan commented, “Real warrior energy, wishing him strength and health 🙌🔥.” Then a user summed it up in one word, “Inspiration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that fans have been deeply inspired by Tony Jaa and his journey. However, even some UFC fighters consider him an idol, and we are talking about former champions here. Speaking about the Ong-Bak star’s influence, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva revealed that he used to employ many techniques from Jaa’s fighting style against his opponents.

Moreover, former 185 lbs king Israel Adesanya has also spoken about Ong-Bak being a massive influence on his career. Furthermore, the UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has an insane story about the cult-classic action movie. This shows just how much Jaa has contributed to professional MMA through his movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as UFC stars have taken inspiration from the legendary action star, another fan shared a similar sentiment: “I love this! I know he’s more of a stunt performer, but Ong-Bak made me fall in love with Muay Thai and want to learn how to do it. Tony holds a special place in my heart!”

Another user commented, “My GOAT! I’m marathoning every Ong-Bak and The Protector!” Lastly, a fan wrote, “God’s trusted go through the toughest battles 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen in other sports, NFL player James Conner returned to the league after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Though Tony Jaa’s best work has been on the silver screen, it would not be a stretch to say that the Thai superstar’s lifelong martial arts training has given him the willpower to endure one of the most difficult periods of his life.

That said, what do you think about the Ong-Bak star’s road to recovery? Let us know in the comments section below.