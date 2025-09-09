Only American UFC Champion Drops Crucial Details on White House Card Attendance & Tickets

Just recently, women’s bantamweight champion and UFC’s only American titleholder, Kayla Harrison, paid her first visit to the White House. Flanked by Dana White, the former Olympic gold medalist spent some time with President Donald Trump, taking a tour of the Oval Office. Apparently, Harrison was present when the President of the United States and the UFC CEO were discussing the potential White House event.

Well, earlier it was just speculation about Kayla Harrison‘s presence during the aforementioned discussion, but in her recent ESPN interview, she confirmed it. It seems like the bantamweight champion is aware of a few decisions that Dana White and Donald Trump have taken, which may not be the best news for the UFC fans. Here’s what she had to say.

Kayla Harrison reveals Dana White’s White House plans

Kayla Harrison has revealed some problematic news for the fans who were intending to visit the White House and the UFC event. The former Olympian claims that people might have to face the result of security protocols, and that might make getting tickets, in her own words, a near “impossible” task. Harrison also revealed that Dana White and Co.’s potential plan for the capacity of the venue aligns with what Donald Trump announced earlier. “It’s gonna be a live event. Probably 20,000 [will be the crowd capacity],” the UFC champion told ESPN.

When Donald Trump first announced the White House UFC event, he mentioned that the crowd capacity would be around 20-25k. And it seems like those plans are moving ahead, but then again, the bantamweight star showed signs of uncertainty, claiming that the numbers could change. “I could be totally off here. I don’t know,” she added.

Now, the real question is who is going to sit in the crowd if getting tickets is impossible? Well, the UFC could borrow a move from its sister promotion and wrestling giants, WWE. During the pandemic, they had the Thunderdome Era, where fans would appear on LED screens inside the arena from the comfort of their homes. Dana White & Co. may take this route.

Meanwhile, another interesting discussion surrounding the White House event is about the fighters who’ll fight on that card. Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are keen on making their return at the Oval Office, but one fighter who wants nothing to do with it is Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey has no interest in a White House comeback

There is a need for more American fighters to compete in the White House event, but having the pioneer of women’s MMA would certainly add to the spectacle of the July 4 celebrations. Rumors were bound to surface on social media about Ronda Rousey‘s potential UFC return next year, but she claims to have no interest at all. In a blunt statement, ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ shut down any chances of a return to fighting, at least for the time being, but the White House is not that place.

Ronda Rousey sounded off on the rumors, claiming that there are other important matters she needs to attend to than a fight at the White House. On The Lapsed Fan Podcast, she said, “I’m not fighting at the White House. I mean, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year [vs. Jake Paul], you never say never [on a return]. But I ain’t fighting on the f–king White House. I got better shit to do. My kid needs pasta.”

Currently, Dana White has a lot in mind, as the Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena superfight awaits at Madison Square Garden. He may not be sharing any concrete details anytime soon, but what do you make of Kayla Harrison’s revelation about the potential plans for the event? Drop your comments below.