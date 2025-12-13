Only Footage From Conor McGregor’s Secret Vatican Wedding That Exists, Sneak Peek Into Marriage With Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has never been one to do things quietly, so news of his wedding caught a lot of fans off guard. At a time when The Notorious’ headlines are typically about comebacks, controversies, or bold predictions, this moment occurred far away from the spotlight he often commands. No major announcement. No flood of social media posts. Just a few clips and images that piqued the interest of the MMA community.

The setting only added to the intrigue. Instead of Dublin or Las Vegas, Conor McGregor chose one of the world’s most historic locations for a deeply personal milestone. With only limited footage available online, fans were left to piece together the details of what appears to be one of the most private chapters of his life to date.

When did Conor McGregor get married?

Conor McGregor married his longtime partner Dee Devlin on Friday, December 12, in a ceremony at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City, Italy. The wedding took place in one of the Vatican’s oldest churches, reflecting the intimate and traditional nature of the wedding, in stark contrast to the former UFC double champion’s usually flamboyant public persona.

Only a small clip from outside the automobile remains from that day. The clip, shot from afar, shows ‘The Notorious’ suited up in a black tuxedo and seated beside Devlin in a vintage white automobile. For a brief moment, he glances out and smiles, as does Devlin, though not facing the camera.

The interior of the car was decorated with florals, providing a small glimpse into the ceremony’s elegance. According to sources, the celebration continued with a private reception inside a castle, but it is unknown whether any celebrity guests attended.

How many kids do McGregor and Devlin have?

McGregor and Devlin are parents of four kids. Conor Jr. was born in May 2017, and daughter Croía in January 2019. The couple later welcomed sons Rian in May 2021 and Mack in November 2023. Their children reportedly took an active role in the wedding ceremony, which featured dancers and fireworks.

Just months before, ‘The Notorious’ and most of his family, with the exception of baby Mack, appeared together at the London premiere of Road House in March 2024, marking another rare public family moment.

The couple has been through thick and thin together

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin’s story began long before UFC titles and sold-out venues. Growing up in neighboring towns, the two had mutual connections but didn’t really connect until they met at a Dublin nightclub in 2008. After staying in touch via social media, their relationship grew, eventually leading to the Irishman’s proposal on Devlin’s 33rd birthday in August 2020.

Devlin has been a constant presence in McGregor’s life, supporting him through career highlights, injuries, scandals, and legal battles. The UFC star has openly thanked her for keeping him grounded, appreciating her support long before fame and fortune arrived.

“Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her,” he once said, recalling how she drove him to the gym and listened to his dreams when he had nothing. And while Conor McGregor had planned a lavish wedding in Ireland, the couple eventually chose privacy over spectacle. With only a few seconds of footage to prove it, their Vatican wedding now stands as a rare moment of restraint in the career of one of MMA’s loudest stars.