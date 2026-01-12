Only One UFC Fighter Troubled Khabib Nurmagomedov in Training, Reveals AKA Thailand Owner

Essentials Inside The Story Who gave Khabib the hardest time in training at AKA?

Khabib and Islam - who is the better fighter?

Islam Makhachev's welterweight greatness was inevitable, coach reveals.

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have dominated in every fight he had, but in training, there was always one man who gave him a run for his money. Mike Swick, owner of AKA Thailand, recently revealed this closely guarded secret from the gym.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fighter who gave Khabib his toughest training battles was none other than his protege, Islam Makhachev. Swick stated, “He’s the only one that gave Khabib any kind of competition and trouble in the gym.” When asked whether this happened on the ground, he clarified the distinction between their skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khabib Nurmagomedov or Islam Makhachev – who was better at AKA?

“No, striking more so, in my opinion,” Swick said to Red Corner MMA. “The one thing Islam is a little more proficient in than where Khabib came from was striking. Khabib is very good on the ground—very good basics and very strong—super strong. So Islam is obviously right next to him there. I give Khabib the edge on basics and being better on the ground.”

Yes, Khabib Nurmagomedov may have been better on the ground, and Makhachev on the feet. Does that mean Islam was the more dangerous fighter? Not by a long shot. The comments from AKA head coach Javier Mendez and Daniel Cormier back in 2024 will help clear things up.

After UFC 299, Cormier discussed Makhachev’s prospects against Dustin Poirier, who was fresh off a KO win over Benoit Saint-Denis. ‘DC’ labelled the former lightweight champion ‘even more dangerous than Khabib.’ Mendez, however, was quick to stop him in his tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OK, he’s more skilled in multiple areas, yes,” Mendez told MMA Mania in response to Cormier’s claims. “More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib. I haven’t seen one that is more dangerous than Khabib in the sense of danger. I mean, you can’t do nothing to him. It’s very difficult to do anything to him.”

Imago MMA: UFC 280-Oliveira vs Makhachev Oct 22, 2022 Abu Dhabi, UAE Islam Makhachev blue gloves defeats Charles Oliveira red gloves during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Abu Dhabi UAE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxKidwellx 20221022_jla_ooo_489

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Islam has had difficult fights, with one knockout loss staining his otherwise stellar record. His title defense against Poirier was as gritty as could be, and it left him with a gash on his face. Meanwhile, Khabib never even bled in his 29-0 career. He barely showed any bruises!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendez pointed out that only Michael Johnson was ever able to rock him with a solid punch. Every other so-called heavy hitter, from Conor McGregor to Justin Gaethje, folded under ‘The Eagle’s pressure. But that era of dominance ended in 2020, and we are in Makhachev’s reign now. And Mike Swick saw this coming from a long way away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Swick predicted Islam Makhachev’s welterweight dominance all along

Swick’s faith in Makhachev turned out to be true when the Dagestani talent went up to welterweight this year. The ex-UFC fighter did not take Makhachev’s victory over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 as a surprise. He had been aware of the champion’s talent long before the historic double-title success happened.

Swick said, “I knew he was going to have success for sure and be a champion. And he lived up to every expectation I had and more. So I love it.”

The initial trust of the AKA owner in Makhachev has proved to be very accurate. Makhachev, coming from being Khabib’s hardest sparring partner, has succeeded in becoming a double champion and leaving his mark in UFC history. His dominating two weight classes at the same time is proof that the skills Swick saw during training were more than just gym performances—they were moments of future greatness waiting to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former lightweight and current welterweight champion has evolved into one of the most versatile fighters in MMA, with a 14-fight win streak, the longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history. In November 2025, he became the eleventh double champion of the promotion after the win over Jack Della Maddalena, extending his undefeated run to 16 fights, tying Anderson Silva’s promotional record. The protege may well have surpassed the master in those regards.